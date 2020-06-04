How to get the most out of your Conservatory

I am a fan of home makeover shows – especially as I am planning a house move – and am always looking for inspiration – I cant wait to have a new project. Many of the houses on the house move websites have conservatories, but I know having had conservatories built before – I didn’t use them as often as I had anticipated. So what are the options?

How do you ensure that you can fully integrate your conservatory to be a fully functioning part of your home?

Is your conservatory too cold in the winter yet sweltering in the summer? Unfortunately, you can’t always rely on the weather, and it often interrupts those lovely evenings when you’d like to sit with a book or entertain friends. With a few upgrades, however, you can create the perfect amount of natural light while staying safe and protected from the elements.

How to know if your conservatory needs an upgrade

If your conservatory is more than ten years old, then chances are you’re ready for an upgrade. Older conservatories, especially south-facing, will only get a couple of hours a day of a pleasant temperature. The rest of the time you’ll find yourself cursing the greenhouse-like construction. If yours is one of those then don’t worry, there are upgrades you can make to the glass, roof, and walls. Finally, bring your conservatory into the 21st century.

Replace the glass

Installing more energy-efficient glass will make all the difference. The great thing is, with better insulation you’ll be protected against both the heat and the cold. Low-e glass for example is three times more efficient than single or double glazing. It’s coated in a reflective material that allows heat to enter into your conservatory slowly, instead of escaping through the window. It’s a great investment and a more modern conservatory will definitely add value to your home.

Energy-efficient glass keeps you comfortable in all seasons. It reduces any glare from the sun as well. You’ll finally be able to enjoy the view of your garden without feeling frazzled. You’ll save on your electricity bill as well. Without the need for a fan or heater blaring all the time, you’ll be doing a lot of good for the environment as well as your wallet.

Roof renovations

Replacing the roof with solid tile or a solid roof and glass combination will also provide you with more insulation. These modern upgrades will help turn your conservatory into a more seamless extension to your house as well. You could also consider a skylight, with energy-efficient glass, of course, to let the light through from above.

A professional architect can give you advice on how to renovate your conservatory roof. Consult an expert in home renovations such as Scenario Architecture for more recommendations. Ensure that your conservatory can withstand the weight of a new roof.

Upgrade the frame

It depends on the type of wall you have. Older walls will need to be injected with insulation, and others replaced entirely. With an all-glass conservatory, you’ll rely on the windows mostly for insulation. You might want to consider upgrading the pillars and frames to a fresher colour and style. Have a look at some of the conservatory styles that are trending this year.

Underfloor heating

For a luxury addition in winter, why not consider underfloor heating? Enjoy the magical wintery views with toasty warm feet and a hot cuppa. Turn your conservatory into the perfect place to relax whatever the season. Bring the outdoors into your home.