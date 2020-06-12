5 Tips for Fighting Anxiety And Depression Naturally

The onset of COVID-19, the quarantine measures, the loss of lives, and the general uncertainty that the world is currently experiencing are enough to leave many with mental health issues. For some people, anxiety is just a brief phase that only appears and passes. But for others, unfortunately, the condition can linger on well into advanced age and can even trigger depression. Thankfully, a lot of work has gone into understanding anxiety and depression. Thus, although more research needs to be done, listed here are five natural ways to fight this state of mind.

Get It Out Of Your Syste

Sometimes, we may feel that having so many things bottled up inside of us could be the only way to prevent a relationship from falling apart or a loved one from leaving. With age, we become both wiser and more thoughtful about other people’s feelings that we carry the burden of so many unsaid words and unexpressed feelings. With time, all these pent up feelings can have a psychological effect on our lives and can lead to anxiety and depression in advanced age. The solution? Don’t be afraid to get things out of your system. Speak to a trusted friend or even a therapist, if you can afford one. Scream if you need to. But by all means, open up.

Get Moving

Exercising is not only good for your body but also the mind. It plays a significant role in promoting a healthy brain, which helps later on in life. Staying mentally active is one of the best ways to fight off any form of mental breakdown, be it anxiety or stress. Exercising at least five minutes every day is enough to increase the levels of serotonin and endorphins. These have been referred to as the feel-good chemicals that help in increasing the feeling of well-being and happiness. They also help to reduce stress and improve the quality of sleep. You do not need to engage in hardcore exercise – simple active physical activities such as walking are enough.

Get Enough Sleep

So, what do you do after a good workout? You rest, and one way to do that is to get enough sleep. You should be able to make enough time for some quality sleep if you want to feel better. And by quality sleep, we are talking about around eight hours of sleep every day. Sleep deprivation poses a lot of health risks to the body, and most importantly, the brain. It prevents the body from being active during the day and makes room from stress, anxiety, and even depression to take control. If you are struggling with insomnia or just find yourself busy at night, then you need to make the necessary changes to your schedule or adopt some sleeping aids like reading a book.

Make Time For Fun

In fact, fun and playtime is something we could all use. Joy is as essential to grownups as it is for the little ones. Unfortunately, for most adults, the older we get, the less time we seem to have for fun – worse still, the less importance we give it. Bills, responsibilities, grownup stuff, all tend to squeeze the fun and lightheartedness out of our lives. But it is important to make time for anything that makes you laugh and feel at ease. There are several kinds of indoor games that you can enjoy at home.

Another great way to relieve stress and anxiety while having fun is by acquiring a pet. Pets have a unique way of helping to put the people’s minds at ease. If you decide to get a pet, be sure to give it all the attention and appropriate maintenance it deserves. Time for paws is a great place to start for all your petcare needs. Their online pet store has everything you’ll need from food products to great advice, helping you to deliver quality care to your animal companion. Taking on the right type of pet can also help you to relax your mind as you give (and receive) unconditional, tender loving care.

Stay Away From Caffeine

Caffeine is an absolute no-no if you are battling with anxiety or depression. Most people resort either to a cup of coffee or soda to help them feel better when they’re stressed out or having anxiety. But this can worsen the problem. A small amount of caffeine is enough to send a jolt down the nervous system. This helps in giving energy levels some boost. However, when you consume caffeine with your mind and body under pressure, the energy it produces can be enough to put you at risk of a heart attack. This is because of the increase in heart rate that follows. Instead, a better option is to drink loads of water and eat a healthy and balanced diet.