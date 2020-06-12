Welcome to Fab after Fifty

Beer battered Cod and Sweet Potato Fries Recipe

Recipe from Jane Padwick

beer battered cod and sweet potato fries recipe image

Missing your takeaways in Lockdown?

Beer battered cod & sweet potato fries ?? A fantastic fakeaway option. The whole meal really is very quick and easy and good fun when you get to the deep frying ?

 

For 4-6 pieces of cod:

 

To make the batter:

100g plain flour

100g cornflour

2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp turmeric

150ml lager beer

150ml sparkling/soda water

 

Combine the flours, baking powder & turmeric in a large bowl, season well. Put aside 2 tbsp on a plate. Gradually pour the beer and water into the bowl stirring with a wooden spoon till the batter is smooth. Set aside for 30 mins.

 

Heat 1 litre veg oil in a deep saucepan till a drop of batter sizzles and crisps immediately.

Pat the fish dry with kitchen towel and coat in the dry flour /turmeric mix.

Dip the fish in the batter and lower each piece into the hot oil. Fry for 5-7 mins until golden.

Remove with a slotted spoon and drain in kitchen paper.

Sprinkle with sea salt.

 

To make the sweet potato fries:

Peel and cut into even batons

Soak in cold water for 30 mins

Drain and pat dry in a tea towel

Toss in oil, sprinkle with cornflour and season generously with pepper Bake in a hot oven, turning once, for 30 mins Sprinkle with salt before serving

 

Jane Padwick

“I am a self-taught (slightly obsessed!) home-cook with 4 hungry daughters (and one hungry husband) to feed. I aim to make mouth-watering, nutritious food with influences from all over the globe. Sometimes my food is super-quick and easy and other times a little more involved. Sometimes it’s plant-based, other times I use the best quality steak or super-fresh fish from a local supplier. Sometimes I produce a meal entirely from store cupboard ingredients or fridge leftovers. It’s all about creating amazing flavours and delicious, well-balanced meals. I also bake a little and love scrumptious moist cakes, breads, pancakes, sour dough & tarts. It’s important to indulge sometimes! Good food just makes everything better; especially at the moment!” I can be found on Instagram @janeslockdownkitchen

