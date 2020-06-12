Beer battered Cod and Sweet Potato Fries Recipe

Recipe from Jane Padwick
Missing your takeaways in Lockdown?
Beer battered cod & sweet potato fries ?? A fantastic fakeaway option. The whole meal really is very quick and easy and good fun when you get to the deep frying ?
For 4-6 pieces of cod:
To make the batter:
100g plain flour
100g cornflour
2 tsp baking powder
1 tsp turmeric
150ml lager beer
150ml sparkling/soda water
Combine the flours, baking powder & turmeric in a large bowl, season well. Put aside 2 tbsp on a plate. Gradually pour the beer and water into the bowl stirring with a wooden spoon till the batter is smooth. Set aside for 30 mins.
Heat 1 litre veg oil in a deep saucepan till a drop of batter sizzles and crisps immediately.
Pat the fish dry with kitchen towel and coat in the dry flour /turmeric mix.
Dip the fish in the batter and lower each piece into the hot oil. Fry for 5-7 mins until golden.
Remove with a slotted spoon and drain in kitchen paper.
Sprinkle with sea salt.
To make the sweet potato fries:
Peel and cut into even batons
Soak in cold water for 30 mins
Drain and pat dry in a tea towel
Toss in oil, sprinkle with cornflour and season generously with pepper Bake in a hot oven, turning once, for 30 mins Sprinkle with salt before serving
Add a comment