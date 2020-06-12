easy chicken korma recipe

Recipe from Jane Padwick
Easiest ever chicken korma !! I have made this curry SOO many times. It’s just soooo good and unbelievably easy. No grinding spices, no making pastes, just a few choice ingredients added at the right time and voila, the most delicious curry EVER ?
The ingredients can be adjusted to taste (more chilli, more chutney – esp good for a child’s palette)
INGREDIENTS (serves 6)
2 skinless chicken breasts, cut into 3
6 skinless thighs, cut in half
1 large onion, finely sliced
2 tsp turmeric
2tsp cumin seeds
1/2 tsp cinnamon
1 tsp ginger
1/4 tsp black mustard seeds
1/2 tsp chilli flakes
1 can tinned tomatoes
150ml chicken stock
2 bay leaves
75g ground almonds
2 tbsp mango chutney
4-6 tbsp creme fraiche
Toasted flaked almonds & coriander to serve
METHOD
Brown the chicken in oil in a large casserole in batches, set aside Add a little more oil and soften the onion for 7 mins Add the spices and cook for 1 min Add the chicken, tomatoes & stock & stir well Add the bay leaves, season and cook for 40 mins until the sauce thickens Stir in the ground almonds, mango chutney & creme fraiche, check for seasoning Remove the bay leaves Serve sprinkled with the flaked almonds & coriander leaves
