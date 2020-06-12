Welcome to Fab after Fifty

At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives. There has never been a better time to be 50! We'd love you to join in the conversation. Be Seen. Be Heard. Don’t be invisible. Be Fab after Fifty!

Join Free Today!

Join Our Community Today

Join a community of like-minded women making the second half of life the best half! The Fab after Fifty community is all about informing, sharing and inspiring.

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Get Started!

Style

Check out our latest style tips and picks to look fabulous over 50!

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Style

Diet and Fitness

The latest in nutrition and fitness to be healthy over 50!

Diet & Fitness

Beauty

Tips to look best possible fabulous YOU!

Beauty

Career

Whether you're setting up a business or looking for employment, make sure you're marketable over 50

Career

Easy Chicken Korma Recipe

Recipe from Jane Padwick

easy chicken korma recipe

Easiest ever chicken korma !! I have made this curry SOO many times. It’s just soooo good and unbelievably easy. No grinding spices, no making pastes, just a few choice ingredients added at the right time and voila, the most delicious curry EVER ?

 

The ingredients can be adjusted to taste (more chilli, more chutney – esp good for a child’s palette)

 

INGREDIENTS (serves 6)

2 skinless chicken breasts, cut into 3

6 skinless thighs, cut in half

1 large onion, finely sliced

2 tsp turmeric

2tsp cumin seeds

1/2 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp ginger

1/4 tsp black mustard seeds

1/2 tsp chilli flakes

1 can tinned tomatoes

150ml chicken stock

2 bay leaves

75g ground almonds

2 tbsp mango chutney

4-6 tbsp creme fraiche

Toasted flaked almonds & coriander to serve

METHOD

Brown the chicken in oil in a large casserole in batches, set aside Add a little more oil and soften the onion for 7 mins Add the spices and cook for 1 min Add the chicken, tomatoes & stock & stir well Add the bay leaves, season and cook for 40 mins until the sauce thickens Stir in the ground almonds, mango chutney & creme fraiche, check for seasoning Remove the bay leaves Serve sprinkled with the flaked almonds & coriander leaves

Jane Padwick

“I am a self-taught (slightly obsessed!) home-cook with 4 hungry daughters (and one hungry husband) to feed. I aim to make mouth-watering, nutritious food with influences from all over the globe. Sometimes my food is super-quick and easy and other times a little more involved. Sometimes it’s plant-based, other times I use the best quality steak or super-fresh fish from a local supplier. Sometimes I produce a meal entirely from store cupboard ingredients or fridge leftovers. It’s all about creating amazing flavours and delicious, well-balanced meals. I also bake a little and love scrumptious moist cakes, breads, pancakes, sour dough & tarts. It’s important to indulge sometimes! Good food just makes everything better; especially at the moment!” I can be found on Instagram @janeslockdownkitchen

More Posts

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Add a comment

Search Fabafterfifty

Courses (New!)

Newsletter Signup




Why not become a fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, Youtube or Pinterest and enjoy our RSS feed.

Latest Articles

Related Posts

  1. Healthy Eating Recipe: Cajun chicken with avocado salad & mango salsa from The Detox Kitchen Bible
  2. Gousto Recipe Kit Review
  3. Recipe: Rosemary Shrager’s Guinea Fowl with Herbs, California Prunes, Walnuts and Braised Fennel
  4. Healthy Eating Recipe: Strawberry and Mango Lassi from the Detox Kitchen
  5. Recipe from the Midlife Kitchen: Monkfish and Fennel with herbs, tomatoes and anchovies

Our Facebook Page

Skip to toolbar