You might have been in your home for over two decades and it may be time to renovate, especially if you are looking to keep your house up-to-date in the home marketplace in the event you will want to sell. Renovation costs can be expensive but there are ways you can save money. If you are wondering how you can pinch pennies on a home remodel, here are some ways you can renovate your home without breaking the bank.

Stick To A Budget

This is so important! Determine how much money you are willing and able to spend before you start thinking about design ideas. Doing this ensures you are pricing things like fixtures and materials in a way that fits into your budget. We all know how it is when you have your heart set on something, but then you look at the price tag. It can be hard to put that thing down if it does not fit into your budget. The same thing goes with renovating. Create a budget and stick with it. Base your design needs on your budget and go from there. Prioritise on the rooms that will have the most impact. Are there aspects to your home that don’t really work for you? Chances are these will be issues for a potential buyer as well – perhaps its storage or an awkward kitchen layout. Try to resolve these issues first. When setting your budget, take into account the current value of your property, and the potential value of your property once the renovations are complete. Set your budget accordingly .You don’t want to invest more than you will recover when you sell your home.

Try Doing It Yourself

Some home renovation tasks are not as difficult as you may think. If you do not have a single DIY bone in your body, you may be able to lay some tiles, do some demolition yourself or prep the space your hired crew will be working. Painting can be time consuming but straight forward to do. If you are not afraid of a little DIY, then utilize Youtube. They have extensive tutorials. If you are project managing yourself, track timings and costs on a spreadsheet to keep on track.

Reduce, Reuse & Recycle

You can save so much money if you reuse some materials you already have. Try repainting the walls or switching out the hardware on cabinets before going for new appliances. Paint rather than replace kitchen cabinet doors. If you need a little more renovation than that, consider buying your renovation materials from salvage yards, These especially come in handy when trying to install things such as parquet flooring. That is how parquet flooring came about back in the late 1600s according to the Parquet Flooring Guide: What is Parquet Flooring. Sustainable and on trend!

Know When To Splurge And When To Cut Back

There are some things in a home renovation that you just have to spend the money on. Do you need that designer kitchen, or could you buy flatpack cupboard carcasses and have a local joiner make your doors, leaving you more of your budget to buy fabulous countertops. If renovation to sell, kitchens and bathrooms are key to attracting buyer attention. The rest of the house needs to look light and spacious, so declutter and keep renovations simple. Ensure spaces are well defined. Don’t forget your kerb appeal!! You need to encourage buyers to come in to view! A freshly painted front door, new path and nice shrubs will make all the difference .