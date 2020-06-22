Transforming your home for a new season is important because each season can be a little different and therefore warrants a fresh look. The same principle applies to your garden. Keeping up with regular maintenance and updates of your garden is important to ensure that it stays in a healthy condition but also is welcoming to look at and enjoy. Here are eight ways to transform your garden for the summer.

Give The Outdoor Furniture A Clean

Firstly, it’s good to take a look at your outdoor furniture is it’s likely that it hasn’t really been used over the cooler months. A lot of debris can build up and so it’s important to give it a little bit of a clean down so that it’s ready to be enjoyed and lounged in. There are also going to be cases where some furniture might have been damaged by extreme weather conditions, so by assessing early in the season you can determine what needs to be replaced or repaired.

Some of the outdoor furniture you have might be possible to upcycle by repainting it or do minor fixes to make it look more like new. There are some great DIY possibilities to create seating using pallets – and cushions made to fit the dimensions of pallets are available online.

Install Decking

Decking is a great way to add more luxury to the space and to also give it another level.

Consider the maintenance aspects if you are installing real wood – composites are generally easier to look after. If you are installing decking in an area that is in direct sunlight, you may wish to consider adding outdoor rugs – not just to define the space, but also to diffuse the heat underfoot for those who like to go barefoot in the garden.

Encourage Some Wildlife

Wildlife is something that should be encouraged into your garden because it can also help with your flowers and plants. Many are saying that they are seeing a greater variety of birds in their gardens as a result of lockdown. When buying food for the wildlife, you don’t want it too close to your house, This can be especially true when you have birds dropping seeds onto the ground. Little Peckers is a good place to start for bird feed for your garden.

Focus On Colour

Bring In Artificial Light

Artificial light is one area of your garden that’s important to have even during the height of summer. Create mood lighting outside as you would outside. There are great solar powered options available…and rechargeable battery options to extend the time you can spend outside in the evenings.

Consider A Water Feature

Water features are definitely something you want to incorporate, whether you want a small birdbath to take centre stage or a big water fountain. Water features can really add something special to the space and can also appeal to wildlife too. Ponds are a popular feature for outdoor spaces. Water features that trickle can also make for a space that sounds relaxing.

Play Around With Different Textures

Different textures can certainly add something unique to the space and to make it more interesting to look at. Think about how you could play around with different textures that go beyond just grass and concrete. Tiling might be worth incorporating as well as sand and bark. There are plenty of different ways that you can approach the layout of your garden, and by adding these textures in, you might be able to make the space look bigger than it actually is. Find what works for your garden, and that really brings something new to outdoor area that you have.

Paint The Fencing

The fencing around your home, whether that’s picket fences or panelling is likely to get damaged or worn over the years. Extend the life of your fence with regular maintenance. Change the entire look by choosing a colour that adds personality and atmosphere.

Transforming your garden for the summer is as important as any other area of your home, it’s worth your attention. You’ll certainly be thanking yourself when you step outside and enjoy the garden all summer long.