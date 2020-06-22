Welcome to Fab after Fifty

Low budget outdoor ideas for you to steal

cheap ideas for your garden

 

There are a lot of things that have changed ever since COVID – 19 unfolded in the country. Jobs have been lost, lives changed, income reduced, and outdoor activities stopped. Travel restrictions, social distancing, educational institutions closing, and hindrance of general activities have sent shock waves around the country. 

People are running around to save as much money as they can while their jobs are always at stake. At this point the last thing in your mind would be to spend money towards having a good garden, backyard, or front yard. People either wish to continue with what they have or discard even their basic needs and expenses. 

However, having a decent backyard or an outdoor place is not something that you should rule out during this pandemic. Rather than having a natural garden you can always choose to have artificial grass installed outdoors. This is because they are low on maintenance when compared to the natural garden that you may have considered. This is because you are confined to your homes and have nowhere else to go and the little outdoor activity that you have would be around your house. Below are a few low maintenance ideas that you can consider using. 

  • Place for relaxation: Setting up a place where you could relax while outdoors is a viable option that you can consider. This is cheap to have done as all it takes is for a few chairs along with a desk of sorts. 
  • Fire pit for night: Installing a fire pit is not going to require you to maintain it regularly. It would not just be a great place to be around during nights but also look like a vintage place during the day. Consider making a fire pit with stones with no investment. 
  • Barbeque: A grill or barbeque can be one thing that can make for great pass time. A place where you can relax with the family with a few friends while you roast meat and spend time talking. 

barbeque in garden image

 

  • Setting a mini-bar: Consider the option of setting up a mini-bar for adults in your backyard. While you have friends around a mini-bar with a fireplace or barbeque place can be an ideal setting for an amazing evening. 

When you consider these options, transforming your garden needn’t cost a fortune.. 

FabafterFifty

Fabafterfifty.com. Redefining 50. Celebrating the best half of our lives!

