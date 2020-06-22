What Will Salons and Cosmetic Clinics Look Like Post-Lockdown and What Treatments to Try?

If you’ve been locked inside, your beauty routine probably changed significantly. Maybe you are using fewer products now, and who needs to put on make-up for a quick run to the market while wearing a mask? Now that restrictions are lifting and the world is opening up again, you may be first in line at your favourite cosmetic clinic. But what safety precautions are clinics taking to ensure the safety of their clients?

All treatments require you to be up close and personal with your doctor or esthetician. So we asked a cosmetic clinic in London what safety protocols they have in place so clients feel safe for their post-lockdown procedures. We also share with you the top treatments that the over-50 crowd is ready and willing to leave their houses for.

What the Clinic Looks Like Post-Lockdown

We will start by saying that if you are feeling ill, you shouldn’t rush to your nearest cosmetic clinic — no matter how badly you need a filler top-up. If you have a fever, cough or any other symptoms related to COVID-19, please see your doctor immediately and get well first.

If you feel good and are ready to visit the esthetician, be prepared to wait a while for an appointment. Many clinics are first seeing clients who had their appointments cancelled in the last few months. Things will not be back to “normal” just yet, so it’s a good idea to practice patience when making an appointment with an establishment as they open again.

Many cosmetic clinics are opting to do consultations on Zoom and Skype, to keep the numbers of people inside the clinic to a minimum. We talked with Harley Street MD in London, which does a free 15-minute consultation for new clients who are thinking of getting treatments, all online, to get the ball rolling. Once a client is ready to book, appointments are spaced out to ensure only one client is in the office at a time.

Clients shouldn’t bring anyone with them to the appointment, and should only arrive five minutes early. You may be asked to wait outside if it’s taking longer to finish up with a previous client. Bring a book just in case you have to wait longer than usual. Everyone will need to wash their hands on arrival.

All staff will be wearing PPE, so don’t be alarmed. This will be the new normal for a while. The staff will be extra-diligent about sanitising the entire office, washing hands and keeping a safe distance from clients when possible. You should feel comfortable and safe knowing that cosmetic clinics are doing everything they can for their clientele.

Top Post-Lockdown Cosmetic Treatments

Botox and Dermal Fillers

Thankfully, Botox and dermal fillers can last anywhere from six months to a year. But if you didn’t get your top-up before lockdown, you might have noticed the lines on your face are returning. Many people will rush to the clinic to get fillers — especially those returning to work or required to regularly see coworkers via Zoom.

Skin Rejuvenation

You may think that sitting inside for months would help your skin, but there are many “bad” habits you may have acquired during quarantine — mainly drinking alcohol more than usual or eating junk food that hasn’t done your skin any favours. Now that the cosmetic clinics are opening up again, it’s time to get that facial or chemical peel treatment to give our skin a healthy boost.

Non-Surgical Facelift

Feeling like your whole face needs a lift? You might not want to take the risk of having a surgical facelift procedure where you have to go to hospital and have extensive post-treatment downtime. It’s amazing what can be done to rejuvenate the entire face without going under the knife. A bespoke package can be designed to meet your needs with a mix of dermal fillers around the face and neck for a liquid facelift. This option is less expensive and has very little downtime.

Now that lockdown is finally ending and cosmetic clinics are opening up, it’s time to face the world again, with a fresh new face.