Metabolism is the chemical reactions in the body's cells that change food into energy. Our bodies need this energy to do everything from moving to thinking to growing. Much like car engines, every person has a different metabolism speed, with fast metabolism rates burning more calories than those with slower speeds. Those individuals who burn fewer calories tend to accumulate more fat, which could lead to inevitable health problems.

Metabolism rates tend to slow with age , and even the fittest individual can’t avoid this inevitability that comes as we get older, but there are several ways to give yours a boost. While staying active and exercising is key to a quicker metabolism, here are four additional ways to give yours a boost

Don’t skip meals

While it can be tempting to think that skipping meals will equate to eventual weight loss, that doesn’t tend to be the case, and actually, you will be doing your body more harm than good. Skipping meals and not eating keeps the metabolism in a slower state, so it’s crucial to eat frequently throughout the day to wake it up and give it that much-needed boost. Make sure to keep your snacks healthy and small in portion, but spread them out so that you are grazing every couple of hours. This will keep your metabolism revved, your body healthy, and prevent you from gaining any unwanted weight.

Eat good fats

Several years ago, fats used to be the enemy, and while processed and fried foods should still be avoided, healthy fats can actually contribute to weight loss and a faster metabolism. The key is to select the right types of fat to add to your diet. Good fats such as nuts, fish, olive oil, seeds and avocados leave you feeling fuller for longer, making it less likely that you will be tempted to snack and helping you lose weight by boosting your metabolism. Cook your food in coconut oil and ensure that your fats come from whole foods, pasture-fed animals, organic yoghurts and raw seeds and nuts, including chia and flax. As with anything, though, moderation is key, and it’s best not to over-do it, so eat mindfully.

Get enough sleep

Getting a full night’s sleep can help to restore the balance between fluctuating hormones that often start to wreak havoc in women over their 50’s, including their metabolisms. Hormones regulate many things within the body, including stress and appetite. Without at least 7 hours of good quality sleep, both are thrown off, leaving you more likely to make poor food choices, slowing down your metabolism, as well as putting you at higher risk for diabetes and heart disease. Studies have shown that metabolism rates decrease by up to 2.6% in adults who only get four hours of sleep, five nights in a row, so it’s essential to always get your 7-8 hours each night.

Fast

Intermittent fasting has become increasingly popular among many, and for a good reason. Recent studies have shown that fasting not only boosts metabolism but also fights ageing while prolonging lifespans. There are several ways of fasting, with the most popular form being the 16/8 method, where you fast for 16 hours and then consume food within an 8-hour window. However, some choose to fast for 24 hours once or twice a week or on alternate days. The key is to find the right method that works best for you. Intermittent fasting is a lifestyle and eating pattern, so even though it is recommended that you eat a healthy, balanced diet throughout, it’s important to note that while you are fasting, your actual diet doesn’t have to change.