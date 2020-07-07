10+ Ways To Future Proof Your Body

Some people assume that once you reach the age of 50, your body starts malfunctioning in various ways and you’re just about ready for the scrapheap! The truth is, your body responds and reacts to how you treat it – regardless of your age.

While it’s true that there is little people can do about the ageing process, there are steps that everyone can take to keep themselves as fit and healthy as possible. With that in mind, here are some simple ways you can future-proof your body – starting from today:

1. Tone up your body

It comes as no surprise that the first thing you need to do is make sure that your body is in great physical condition. If you’ve spent much of your life working in an office, and you don’t go to the gym, for example, it’s time to transform your sedentary lifestyle into an active one.

For a start, you could do some gentle exercises each day to get your body used to the routine of having more physical activity. It will also help to have a personal trainer to help you achieve fitness goals. An Expert PT is a worthy investment for future-proofing your body.

2. Stop eating things that are bad for you

Having a good fitness plan is one thing. But, it can only work if you give your body the right fuel it needs to function each day. That means cutting down on junk food, and things that are high in salt, sugar, and saturated fats.

More people find that going plant-based (cutting out meat, poultry, and fish) from their diet is a good first step to eating more healthily. Some folks even advocate cutting out dairy products like milk and cheese to avoid creating inflammation in their stomachs.

3. Cut down on the alcohol

It’s no secret that excessive alcohol consumption can do bad things to your body. You’re unlikely to do any significant damage if you have the odd glass of wine or a beer on occasion. But, if you’re a bottle a night kind of person, it’s time to cut back on the booze!

You should bear in mind that excessive alcohol consumption means you have a greater risk of developing chronic diseases. What’s more, you can develop things like high blood pressure and increase your risk of having a stroke.

Your body will thank you for moderately consuming alcohol. And if you want to completely cut back on alcohol, there are many alcohol-free wines, beers, ciders, and spirits you can enjoy.

4. Get a nutrient deficiency test

You might not realise it. But, certain things your body does that you’ve got used to over time might be due to a lack of nutrients. Eating a well-balanced diet each day will lower the risk of nutrient deficiencies.

However, if you’re not big on eating vegetables, for example, your body could be lacking essential vitamins and nutrients. You might assume that taking multi-vitamin tablets each day will resolve the problem, but that’s not always the case.

A nutrient deficiency test will highlight what your body is missing, enabling you to adjust your diet. Don’t forget that eating the right foods – ones that contain an abundance of the nutrients you need – will make you feel more energetic each day.

5. Don’t spend too much time in the sun

Have you ever noticed that sun worshippers tend to end up with greatly wrinkled skin as they age? Your skin needs moisture to stay healthy and in good shape. If you spend too much time in the sun, you run the risk of dehydrating your skin – and your body for that matter!

Another downside of spending too much time in the sun is that you greatly increase your risk of getting skin cancer. With those thoughts in mind, it makes sense to avoid exposing your skin to the sun during the hottest times of the day – between 11 am and 3 pm.

6. Keep being sociable

One of the problems that come with getting older is that some people tend to shy away from social events or even simply meeting with friends regularly. It’s vitally important to keep being sociable for several reasons.

First of all, surrounding yourself with like-minded people will keep you feeling happy and positive. Secondly, you significantly lower the risk of having dementia in your later years. And, third, it promotes a sense of belonging, safety, and security.

By definition, humans are all social animals and thrive best when we’re surrounded by other people. Getting older doesn’t mean you have to stop meeting with friends and enjoying yourself. In fact, it’s something that will help you to stay healthy for longer.

7. Take up meditation

You might not know it but stress is one of the factors that can exacerbate or even cause health problems in later life. Keeping your stress levels down as much as possible has dozens of health benefits, but what’s the best way of achieving that goal?

Well, there are several options you can consider. One of the best well-known methods for reducing stress in your life is by taking up meditation. It’s not something that you have to spend hours each day practising; even just five minutes of meditation will help.

It’s also a documented fact that meditation is an effective strategy at counteracting age-related cognitive decline. Meditation is also something you can do anywhere, and you don’t need anything to do so.

8. Have a daily routine

Did you know that, even if you retire and no longer work for a living, it’s still important to have a daily routine in your life? Your routine can involve doing some chores at home, socialising outdoors with friends, or even childminding your grandchildren after school.

How you set up your daily routine or even what you include in it should be up to you. Just make sure that you have a daily routine which is both attainable and realistic. Otherwise, you might end up feeling like you’ve lost your sense of purpose in some respects.

9. Avoid interacting with toxic people

Do you have friends, acquaintances, neighbours, or even family members that make you feel deflated after spending time with them? If so, you should consider spending as little time with them as possible.

Such individuals are toxic to your mental health, and the negativity will even impact the state of your physical health as well. It makes sense to surround yourself with positive people – individuals that have a positive outlook and perspective on life.

10. Have at least one holiday a year

Another way to future-proof your body that protects your mental health is by going on holiday! Most people don’t need an excuse to go on holiday, and you should jet off to sunnier climes at least once a year.

Holidays enable you to explore new cultures and lands. But, they also have a plethora of mental health benefits. Examples include reduced stress, increased emotional stability, and helps to reduce depression.

11. Drink plenty of water

Last but not least, it makes sense to maintain a high daily intake of water. Your body needs water to survive and function at its best. If you feel dehydrated, the lack of water will decrease your concentration, cognitive abilities, and make you feel lethargic.

The amount of water you drink will depend on factors such as your height and weight. Generally speaking, you should drink enough water to ensure you don’t feel dehydrated.