Review of Bronnley Hand Lotion and Soaps

Review by Ceri Wheeldon

review of Bronnley hand lotion image

With constant handwashing (whilst singing Happy Birthday twice)  becoming the new norm as we move through the Covid pandemic, how can we best take care of our hands.  We tend to focus on moisturising our faces – but hands can often be neglected- with the increase in handwashing our hands need more support than ever. How often do you hear it said that neglected hands can give away a woman’s age – not that we shouldn’t proud of the age we are of course!

Bronnley hand soaps were a staple in our house when I was growing up – a firm favourite with my Mum. The brand was established 130 years ago and has certainly stood the test of time. It’s great to try new ranges of products as they are launched, but I am also a fan of using products that are long established – the fact that they are still being bought today is a great endorsement.

Bronnley’s lemon and neroli hand lotion

Over the past few weeks I have been using Bronnley’s lemon and neroli hand lotion. It smells fresh, and is quickly absorbed into the skin once applied with no sticky residue. This is a key point for me as I hate it when some lotions leave your hands feeling greasy. The lotion is enhanced with shea butter to maintain softness. Bronnley have a matching lemon and neroli soap bar (shaped like a lemon)  enriched with almond oil– pretty on the bathroom sink and gentle on the hands! I use sanitiser as well as washing my hands with soap when I’ve  come into contact with packaging or opened my mail. I like to err on the side of caution!

Bronnley also do a richer hand and nail lotion – although not in the lemon and neroli. I tried the Iris and Wild Cassis – it definitely boosted the moisture level of my hands, but for me it was too heavily scented. I much prefer the lightness of the Bronnley citrus range .

Pleased that increased handwashing can be a pleasure rather than a chore!

 

 

 

 

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

