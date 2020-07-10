Welcome to Fab after Fifty



Thai Red Salmon Curry Recipe

Recipe by Jane Padwick

thai red salmon curry recipe image

How about a super quick & easy Thai fakeaway? This one is the best and a delicious change from chicken (although can be interchanged of course!).

This is my go to curry when I’m strapped for time and don’t want to think too much!! It’s so easy and punches some amazing flavours with very little effort. And, it’s so full of goodness – it’s a total win win ?

To serve 4

INGREDIENTS

One large fillet or 3-4 salmon steaks, skinned and cut into large chunks

1 onion, finely chopped

1 tbsp red curry paste (i use Thai Taste from a pouch) (Optional garlic & ginger, finely chopped)

1 lemon grass, finely chopped

1 can coconut milk

Fish sauce, a few shakes

1 tbsp sugar

1 lime, juice & zest

A few sliced veggies (i used baby corn, red pepper, fine green beans and tenderstem but any will do) Coriander & lime wedges to serve .

METHOD

Fry the onion in oil in a casserole for 5 mins to soften Add the garlic and ginger if using Add the lemon grass and stir for 1 min Add the curry paste and combine thoroughly Add the coconut milk Add a splash of fish sauce, the sugar, the lime zest and juice Season well Simmer gently for 5 mins Add the salmon chunks, put the lid on and transfer to an oven 180°c for 10 mins Add the veg and return to the oven for 5 mins Sprinkle with coriander Serve with basmati rice and lime wedges

Jane Padwick

“I am a self-taught (slightly obsessed!) home-cook with 4 hungry daughters (and one hungry husband) to feed. I aim to make mouth-watering, nutritious food with influences from all over the globe. Sometimes my food is super-quick and easy and other times a little more involved. Sometimes it’s plant-based, other times I use the best quality steak or super-fresh fish from a local supplier. Sometimes I produce a meal entirely from store cupboard ingredients or fridge leftovers. It’s all about creating amazing flavours and delicious, well-balanced meals. I also bake a little and love scrumptious moist cakes, breads, pancakes, sour dough & tarts. It’s important to indulge sometimes! Good food just makes everything better; especially at the moment!” I can be found on Instagram @janesunlockedkitchen

