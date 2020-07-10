Recipe by Jane Padwick
How about a super quick & easy Thai fakeaway? This one is the best and a delicious change from chicken (although can be interchanged of course!).
This is my go to curry when I’m strapped for time and don’t want to think too much!! It’s so easy and punches some amazing flavours with very little effort. And, it’s so full of goodness – it’s a total win win ?
To serve 4
INGREDIENTS
One large fillet or 3-4 salmon steaks, skinned and cut into large chunks
1 onion, finely chopped
1 tbsp red curry paste (i use Thai Taste from a pouch) (Optional garlic & ginger, finely chopped)
1 lemon grass, finely chopped
1 can coconut milk
Fish sauce, a few shakes
1 tbsp sugar
1 lime, juice & zest
A few sliced veggies (i used baby corn, red pepper, fine green beans and tenderstem but any will do) Coriander & lime wedges to serve .
METHOD
Fry the onion in oil in a casserole for 5 mins to soften Add the garlic and ginger if using Add the lemon grass and stir for 1 min Add the curry paste and combine thoroughly Add the coconut milk Add a splash of fish sauce, the sugar, the lime zest and juice Season well Simmer gently for 5 mins Add the salmon chunks, put the lid on and transfer to an oven 180°c for 10 mins Add the veg and return to the oven for 5 mins Sprinkle with coriander Serve with basmati rice and lime wedges
