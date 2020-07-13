8 Ways to Motivate Yourself as we Ease Out of Lockdown

Lockdown has changed the way we work and live. Our daily routines changed as we we were all encouraged to stay at home to save lives. We slipped into a new, more relaxed way of living. Apart from the obvious stress of the pandemic itself , and worry over loved ones staying safe, many have found that lockdown has also had its benefits – spending more time with immediate family, less stress without the daily commute, enjoying a simpler way of living. Priorities changed. But as we ease out of Lockdown, how hard it is to go up a gear and move forward as opposed to tread water?

What can we do if we find it difficult to come out of our cocoon and embrace the ‘new’ norm?

There may still be days you don’t feel like doing much of anything. The occasional lazy day is fine, but when they become a regular occurrence, something needs to change.

Successful people do a good job of motivating or inspiring themselves to take action each day.

Whether this is just luck of the draw or a learned skill for those lucky few is debatable. However, there is no debate that anyone can learn to be more productive.

Try these techniques to motivate yourself and increase the odds of success in your favour:

Tips to be motivated as we come out of Lockdown

Be more willing to fail. Maybe you’re not being lazy. Maybe you’re procrastinating because you’re afraid of failing. A fear of failure will take the wind out of your sails and begin the process of rationalizing reasons for not doing anything at all. Embrace failure as a regular part of life. Remember that life is short. One thing the pandemic has shown us is that life is short and can change in an instant, but it’s long enough, as long as you don’t waste time. You can get a lot accomplished between now and the end of your life, but only if you respect your time and make the most of it. It’s easy to put things off until tomorrow, but there are only so many tomorrows left. Consider the long-term cost. What is the cost of waiting or not taking advantage of the opportunity before you? It’s easy to see the enjoyment of sitting on the sofa for another day. It’s not as intuitive to think about what being complacent will mean a year or more from now. Consider the benefit of getting something accomplished. What will you get from going to the gym every day for the next year or start working on that online course you wanted to do ? What will happen if you don’t go? What do you get from taking action right now? Focus on that instead of the short-term pleasure of another netflix series. Ask yourself what you could accomplish today. What could you get done today? How would you feel about yourself and your day if you did get a few meaningful things accomplished? Make a list of things you’d like to get done and then follow your list. Use a timer. Spending four hours cleaning out the attic isn’t too appealing but seeing how much you can accomplish in 15 minutes is intriguing. A timer will give you a specific endpoint and focus your attention. You might decide to reset the timer and give it another go after the first round. Create goals. Having a few short-term goals and long-term goals can make it easier to motivate yourself. It’s not easy to go the gym just for the fun of it. It’s easier to go to the gym if you have a goal of losing five pounds this month, or 50 pounds this year, or looking great for your class reunion. Use music, books, quotes, or movies for motivation. Maybe you have a certain movie scene or song that motivates you. For someone else, it might be a favorite quote. YouTube is full of inspirational videos that only take a few minutes to watch. Start and end the day with something that inspires you to take action.

One thing that separates successful people from mere mortals is the ability to get things done on a consistent basis. It’s important to know how to motivate yourself each day. Use the most of each day and avoid wasting too much time.

Lockdown has provided us all with a set of challenges, but as we ease out of lockdown there are also opportunities. Embrace them, start setting goals and move forward once more.