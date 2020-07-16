Recipe by Jane Padwick
This is a fabulous make-ahead pudding just perfect for a summers eve. Really easy and fun to make and the beauty is you just pop it in the freezer until you’re ready to serve. Full of summer flavours and looks pretty good too- always helps! ?.
INGREDIENTS
175g raspberries
70g caster sugar
80g blanched almonds, toasted & ground to fine crumbs 600ml double cream
2 tsp vanilla extract
3 eggs, separated
To top:
300g mixed berries
2 tbsp caster sugar
2 tbsp white balsamic vinegar
.
.
METHOD
Mix the raspberries with 1 tbsp of the caster sugar and set aside for 15 mins Mash with the back of a fork Pour the cream and vanilla into a large bowl and whisk until silky Separate the eggs into 2 bowls Add the remaining sugar to the yolks and whisk until pale Whisk the egg whites until they form stiff peaks Line a loaf tin with clingfilm Pour the egg yolks and blitzed almonds into the cream and gently combine Fold in the egg whites Spoon the raspberry puree over the top and fold in a couple of times to create ripples- don’t over mix Pour into the lined tin, cover with more clingfilm and freeze at least overnight An hour before you’re ready to serve, mix the berries with the sugar and balsamic vinegar and set aside Remove the tin from the freezer After an hour, turn the tin onto a serving platter, remove the clingfilm and scatter over the berries & juice Serve immediately ??
