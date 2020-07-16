Welcome to Fab after Fifty

At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives. There has never been a better time to be 50! We'd love you to join in the conversation. Be Seen. Be Heard. Don’t be invisible. Be Fab after Fifty!

Join Free Today!

Join Our Community Today

Join a community of like-minded women making the second half of life the best half! The Fab after Fifty community is all about informing, sharing and inspiring.

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Get Started!

Style

Check out our latest style tips and picks to look fabulous over 50!

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Style

Diet and Fitness

The latest in nutrition and fitness to be healthy over 50!

Diet & Fitness

Beauty

Tips to look best possible fabulous YOU!

Beauty

Career

Whether you're setting up a business or looking for employment, make sure you're marketable over 50

Career

Easy Entertaining Dessert Recipe: Semi-Freddo with Balsamic Berries

Recipe by Jane Padwick

easy entertaining over 50 semi freddo recipe image

 

This is a fabulous make-ahead pudding just perfect for a summers eve. Really easy and fun to make and the beauty is you just pop it in the freezer until you’re ready to serve. Full of summer flavours and looks pretty good too- always helps! ?.

 

INGREDIENTS

175g raspberries

70g caster sugar

80g blanched almonds, toasted & ground to fine crumbs 600ml double cream

2 tsp vanilla extract

3 eggs, separated

To top:

300g mixed berries

2 tbsp caster sugar

2 tbsp white balsamic vinegar

.

.

METHOD

Mix the raspberries with 1 tbsp of the caster sugar and set aside for 15 mins Mash with the back of a fork Pour the cream and vanilla into a large bowl and whisk until silky Separate the eggs into 2 bowls Add the remaining sugar to the yolks and whisk until pale Whisk the egg whites until they form stiff peaks Line a loaf tin with clingfilm Pour the egg yolks and blitzed almonds into the cream and gently combine Fold in the egg whites Spoon the raspberry puree over the top and fold in a couple of times to create ripples- don’t over mix Pour into the lined tin, cover with more clingfilm and freeze at least overnight An hour before you’re ready to serve, mix the berries with the sugar and balsamic vinegar and set aside Remove the tin from the freezer After an hour, turn the tin onto a serving platter, remove the clingfilm and scatter over the berries & juice Serve immediately ??

Jane Padwick

“I am a self-taught (slightly obsessed!) home-cook with 4 hungry daughters (and one hungry husband) to feed. I aim to make mouth-watering, nutritious food with influences from all over the globe. Sometimes my food is super-quick and easy and other times a little more involved. Sometimes it’s plant-based, other times I use the best quality steak or super-fresh fish from a local supplier. Sometimes I produce a meal entirely from store cupboard ingredients or fridge leftovers. It’s all about creating amazing flavours and delicious, well-balanced meals. I also bake a little and love scrumptious moist cakes, breads, pancakes, sour dough & tarts. It’s important to indulge sometimes! Good food just makes everything better; especially at the moment!” I can be found on Instagram @janesunlockedkitchen

More Posts

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Add a comment

Search Fabafterfifty

Courses (New!)

Newsletter Signup




Why not become a fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, Youtube or Pinterest and enjoy our RSS feed.

Latest Articles

Related Posts

  1. Caramel Pear Cake Recipe
  2. Easy Chicken Korma Recipe
  3. Thai Red Salmon Curry Recipe
  4. Healthy Eating Recipe: Cajun chicken with avocado salad & mango salsa from The Detox Kitchen Bible
  5. Healthy Eating Recipe : Grilled Peaches, Hazelnuts & Raspberry from The Detox Kitchen Bible

Our Facebook Page

Skip to toolbar