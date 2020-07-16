Welcome to Fab after Fifty

At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives.

How to stop your glasses steaming up when wearing a face mask

Tips from Association of Optometrists

tips to stop glasses fogging up when wearing a face mask image

Wearing a facemask or face covering is becoming the new normal, but one of the minor problems of the COVID-19 pandemic is fogged-up eyewear. This happens when warm breath escapes from the top of the mask and lands on the cooler surface of the lens. Ceri Smith-Jaynes from the Association of Optometrists (AOP) has come up with the following ways you can prevent your glasses from fogging:

Tips to prevent glasses fogging

Ensure the mask is well-fitted
Take a little time to shape the nose wire on your facemask, so it closely follows the contours of your nose and cheeks and secure the top strap well. If your mask has no wire, you can insert a twist tie or pipe cleaner into the top edge of the mask. You could secure the top edge with micro-pore tape, if necessary. Alternatively, fold a tissue until it forms a strip and place it along the top edge of the mask before you put it on

Adjust the loops
If you have a small head, you may find you need to twist the loops before putting them around your ears to get a snugger fit. If the mask has tapes to tie it, tie the top one high on the back of your head after putting on your glasses

Buy good quality anti-fog sprays
Good quality anti-fog sprays can work well and can be purchased from most opticians. Never use washing up liquid on glass lenses. It can break down the anti-reflection lens coating gradually over the years, resulting in a crazy-paving effect for which there is only one cure – replacement lenses

Keep your glasses warm
Your lenses will fog up more if they are cold, so wear your glasses or put them in your pocket to warm them a little before you need to put on your mask

Have your glasses professionally fitted
Ring your optician and book an appointment, remembering to take your mask with you (and your face-shield if you need to work in one). They can adjust the nose-pads or sides to fit properly with your PPE. Varifocals will need to sit exactly right to ensure optimum performance

Contact lenses don’t fog up. If you’ve never worn them before, now is a great time to try them. If it’s been years since you wore contact lenses, ask the practice about the new options. You’ll need a professional fitting by an optometrist or contact lens optician. The range of prescriptions is vast; even if you wear varifocal glasses, there are options for you.

