Keep Looking Fabulous In Your Everyday Life

We all want to keep looking fabulous in everyday life- especially as we emerge from lockdown. We may have succumbed to the temptation of wearing jogging bottoms as we adjusted to working from, and staying at home, but now it’s time to once again think fabulous when it comes to your style ! With minimal effort you can emerge from lockdown looking fab

Choose Flattering Outfits

Have you ever heard of dressing for your body shape? We are big fans of advocating for people to wear whatever they want, but dressing for your body shape is definitely a must. Wearing the clothes that are the right ‘cut’ for you will help to minimise the aspects of your figure that you are least confident about , whether that might be your tummy or upper arms, and show off your best bits. Dressing for your body shape can create the illusion of a longer neck,smaller waist, longer legs . If you’re not sure how to dress for your body shape, you can always book a session with a style consultant, or follow some of the tips we put together in this useful guide.

If you choose flattering outfits, not only are you going to look fantastic, but you’re also going to feel more confident and better about yourself. You will see how incredible you look and get back to feeling like the fierce person that you are.

Have The Right Accessories

Something else that you are going to have to think about is having the right kind of accessories to compliment any look. You may have been wearing flats and trainers during lockdown. Start wearing heels – even if at home, for half an hour a day. The danger of not wearing heels at all is that feet tend to spread – the last thing you want to is grab your favourite heels in a couple of months time only to find they are too tight! Also, wearing different heel heights exercises different muscles in the legs – good to maintain a shapely calf! If you wear glasses take the time to explore which will best suit your face shape, and also which work best with wearing a facemask. The way your glasses fit can make all the difference to being comfortable when mask wearing – try on with a mask – the right fit can help minimise the risk of your glasses fogging. There are plenty of options, and glasses also become part of your style identity, these are fantastic for bringing together an outfit if you have the right pair. But, there is so much beyond glasses and shoes. Be bold with your accessories, add colour and impact with scarves. As we emerge from lockdown we will once again be dusting off our handbags. When choosing a bag, don’t just think of the practicalities, but also think about a bag that is in the right proportion for you. A bag can be a statement piece in its own right. The days of matching bags with shoes are gone. Be bold, be creative! Put some thought into the accessories that you pair with your outfit, and you’re going to have one incredible look.

Keep A Smile On Your Face

Finally, the best thing that you can do if you want to look fabulous is to wear your beautiful smile. A smile is far cheaper than a facelift!! You never look better than when you have a smile on your face, even if its hidden behind a mask. It gives off a happy vibe. People are naturally attracted to happy people.

Get out there and rule the world with your style and confidence ! Think and feel fabulous!!