Job Possibilities Post Lockdown

Due to the lockdown, there are an estimated 650,000 jobs that could be cut in the next few weeks. That is going to put so many families into peril and it can be quite disheartening to learn that you have been let go. You have every right to sit around and sulk for a few days but after that, you have to realise that you cannot give up. Something else always comes around the corner. Better yet, you could be proactive and search for jobs that you can do to boost your recovery out of this recession. But where do you even begin?

Short-term training

If you want to know what kind of job is always very popular, it’s the teaching of driving. Youngsters will always want to learn how to drive, no matter what kind of condition the economy is in. After you take one of these driving instructor training courses you can become your own boss and set your own per-hour wages. The great thing is, it’s a service offered by AA. The renowned company for roadside help and motorway management has some of the best instructors in the country. They offer a brilliant practical and theory institution for you to learn the most modern driving laws. They also have virtual classrooms so you don’t even have to leave your home to learn how to teach others, how to drive. Their buddy up system works wonders because you always have support outside of the classroom too.

Drivers are in demand in the delivery and distribution sector too.

Freelancing reviewing

Working from home has become the standard. But what can you do, from home, on your computer? Those over 50 have a lot of life experience so why not use that to your advantage? Freelance copywriting is a great avenue, especially for the travel industry.

You’ve probably been to so many different places in the world and can remember your experiences like it was yesterday. Hundreds of millions of people haven’t had the chance to go just yet. So you could make money by writing reviews of various travel locations for a holiday company. Start contacting various holiday agencies and offer to write 1,000 reviews of cities, towns, attractions and restaurants for them. Just by sharing your experience and guiding newcomers through them, you could make enough money to get you by.

Could you become a tutor? With the pandemic closing schools with varying degrees of success when it comes to delivering home schooling, more children than ever will need assistance coming up to speed when the new school year starts.

Taking minutes

A lot of businesses have resorted to using online conference call software only, for all their meetings. But, they could have no one to take minutes of the meetings they have. If you know shorthand or are a very fast typist, you could join Zoom calls and put your mic on mute, while you listen to the strategy meetings.

You’ll need to become familiar with who said what, so remember to watch who is speaking carefully. Memorise their names and voices, so you won’t need to look up at the screen while typing.

Many meetings are recorded and transcribed – automated transcription services can leave a lot to be desired – could you offer a service to transcribe/ clean up transcriptions?

Sectors that are growing

Some sectors have not been adversely impacted by lockdown. If you are looking for a full time role, or looking to offer freelance services consider the pharmaceutical industry, e-commerce companies, food retailers, health and social care, distribution companies. These have all grown as a result of lockdown.

Everyone has to find some other means of supporting themselves when they lose their job. Hopefully, this won’t be you, but if it is, don’t panic. Try to be creative with the skills you have.