Tips For The Best Staycation This Summer

This summer does not have to be a complete write off just because you have to spend more time at home. With all the uncertainty caused by the pandemic, many have seen planned holidays cancelled, or just feel uncomfortable with the prospect of flying and staying away from home with the risk of local lockdowns and potentially being placed in quarantine. While planning for your big trip at a later date, consider a staycation. Staycations are the best, inexpensive way to decompress and relax without having to travel too far. Visit the countryside or be a tourist in your own city. There are plenty of ways to get the most of your own backyard with these tips for the best staycation this summer, even if you are staying home.

Go Off The Grid

Turn off your phone, hide the clocks, turn off your computer, turn the TV off and forget everything that exists outside your home and family for just a few days or a week. You will be surprised how much it will feel like a big vacation. During your staycation on the summer holidays, get rid of anything that will remind you of the everyday stress of the daily grind. Stowaway any clocks, including your watch.

Turning off your phone will also help you to go off the grid, turning it back on only when you want to. If you are working from home, put an out of office email response that way you will not be tempted to answer emails. It may also be best to detach yourself from the news for a few days.

Bring The Vacation To You

If enjoying foods from your favorite destinations is what makes your holidays special, bring the experience to your home by ordering staple dishes from your desired far away places. If you are craving the culture and cuisine of New Orleans, order from the restaurant that produces the best creole plates.

Maybe you are someone who enjoys coming back to your hotel to a clean room and a made-up bed after a long day exploring a new city. In that case, you can bring that service to your home. Order a maid service to clean up your house from top to bottom while you relax.

Turn Your Bathroom Into A Spa

Spas are arguably one of the most important reasons to enjoy a vacation. You may not be able to relish in the plush robes at your favorite spa, but you can bring the spa to your home. Put some essential oils in your diffuser or wooden reed and transform your bathroom into the sweetest smelling place on the planet. Draw a warm bath, light some candles, cut the lights and add rose petals. Soak in the warm bath and forget your troubles.

Treat yourself to some luxury beauty products and pamper yourself at home.

Take Time Out To read

If holidays are the time when you catch up on your reading while sitting on a beach, then stock up on the latest books by your favourite authors ….you can even buy your favourite cocktails ready mixed to sip while doing so.

Wear Your Holiday Wardrobe

Most of us have clothes that only emerge for our annual holiday – wear them – even its to just to sit and relax in the garden. What we wear can affect our mood, so wearing clothes associated with holidays can help us switch to a more relaxing mindset . In fact prepare ahead of your staycation, as you would for an actual holiday and prepare your clothes for the week/fortnight as though you are actually getting ready to pack them.

Staycations can be relaxing, but prepare for them in the same way that you would for a trip abroad.