Review of Nailpad : Great for home manicures

Review by Ceri Wheeldon

review of nailpad for home manicure

During lockdown visits to nailbars for regular manicures came to an abrupt stop – although I have to confess to never having been to one- I have always been quite low maintenance and managed my nails at home.

However, I do know how frustrating it can be when doing your own nails at home to balance the nail varnish between your knees, or dip the brush cautiously into the bottle to avoid getting excess varnish on furniture or clothes.

I am a fan of beauty gadgets – and the Nailpad is such a simple idea you wonder why it hasn’t been thought of before!

nailpad home manicure review

Nailpad is a small folding nail painting table with a pot holder for the varnish and a small fold out leg to help balance the table if using on your knees. Really clever, really simple. It makes painting nails at home so easy.

review of nailpad image

 

 

I have happily been using mine in the garden- and avoiding getting any varnish on my cream cushions ?

The nailpad costs £12.95 and comes in pink or black ( of course I had to choose pink to match the website).

 

 

 

 

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

