Top Eight Luxury Fashion Brands That Are Popular To Wear

Brands that consistently produce beautifully-made luxury products tend to make a name for themselves quickly. Many high-end fashion brands alone are known for their intricate and stunning designs that are memorable for customers. From handbags and dresses to coats and watches, all of these brands make gorgeous, decadent products that show what luxury brands are capable of.

When you’ve reached your fifties, although you’re older, there are many ways that you can keep looking fabulous in your everyday life. So, why not treat yourself to some fabulous fashion? While luxury goods are a major investment, the right luxury products are certainly worth paying for. A beautifully-made leather handbag or intricate high-quality wristwatch can last a lifetime, and the item should maintain its value over time. Here are just a few of the most popular luxury brands that are excellent examples of what the world of luxury style has to offer.

1.Prada

Italian fashion house Prada launched in 1913. Today, the brand has a diverse line of offerings that include apparel, handbags, shoes, and perfume. Prada never compromises the quality of its materials, and all of the items that they produce are made to last. Nicola Kidman, Lea Seydoux, Lupita Nyong’o, and Kate Moss, are just some celebs who have sparkled in Prada dresses at red carpet events.

2. Gucci

Gucci has been one of the world’s most renowned luxury labels since it launched in 1921. Gucci produces both clothing and accessories and is known for its high-quality materials and extravagant designs. While Gucci’s designs have evolved over time, they are still considered to be an excellent example of Italian craftsmanship. When you’ve reached your big 50th and are looking for fun activities to do in your spare time, then why not opt for some Gucci outerwear for outdoors? This luxury fashion brand has an exquisite collection of trench coats, wool coats, velvet capes, and more.

3. Patek Philippe

Swiss watch company Patek Philippe has become one of the most prestigious luxury watch brands in the world. Founded in 1839, the company has launched a wide array of watch models over the years. Some of the best luxury Patek Philippe watches have included the Nautilus and the Calatrava. Because the brand is so famous for its high-quality products, many wealthy people have also commissioned this watchmaker to design luxury watches exclusively for them.

4. Givenchy

Founded in 1952 by Hubert de Givenchy, this luxury brand produces both apparel and perfume. Givenchy is now owned by LVMH, a conglomerate that owns many other luxury brands, including Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior, Fendi, Marc Jacobs, Kenzo, and more. Givenchy clothing has always attracted a range of celebrities from Emma Stone and Margot Robbie, to Shawn Mendes and Chadwick Boseman. Probably one of the most famous wearers of the brand was Audrey Hepburn who wore many Givenchy outfits in her lifetime. Her black Givenchy dress in the 1961 film Breakfast At Tiffany’s was an iconic look.

5. Yves Saint Laurent

This French brand was first founded in 1961. This world-famous luxury french fashion house is loved by both men and women who love to show off classic YSL products, such as their high-quality handbags and footwear. The simplicity of their styles also gives this luxury brand a timeless quality. Over the years the brand has also made a noticeable impression in the luxury fragrance and beauty industry too.

6. Balenciaga

Spanish brand Balenciaga has been around for more than a century. Since the brand was founded by Cristóbal Balenciaga, the brand has produced first-rate luxury goods while keeping up with the ever-changing modern trends. Balenciaga produces a wide range of apparel and the brand is especially well-known for its footwear. Whether you’re looking for bags, accessories, or shoes to spruce up your look, you’ll need to save up the pennies to treat yourself with items from this brand!

7. Blancpain

While many luxury brands have a long history, there are few brands that have been around for as long as Blancpain. The company was initially established in 1735 and is well-known for its advanced watchmaking methods. The Fifty Fathoms timepiece, which was designed for divers, is especially famous. Today, Blancpain has a number of graceful and intricate watches for women to wear, such as the Quantième Complet, Ultraplate, and Quantième Rétrograde.

Alexander McQueen

While it’s one of the newest luxury fashion brands, Alexander McQueen has made a big impression in the fashion industry ever since it was founded. Lee Alexander McQueen founded his fashion label in 1992 and his brand has quickly become one of the most sought-after brands in the entire world. Today, the British brand is known for combining punk sensibilities and bold prints with high-quality materials.