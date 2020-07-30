Questions You Should Ask a Job Search Coach

Article by Ceri Wheeldon

With many individuals facing redundancy, and increased competition for every job vacancy, many jobseekers may feel they need some additional support in their job search and look for guidance from a job search coach, especially individuals who have been with an employer for an extended period of time, and find the way in which companies recruit has changed dramatically since they last looked for a new role.

I have seen many life coaches pop up in my social media streams offering career reviews and assistance with putting CVs together for those who have lost jobs as a result of the pandemic and lockdown.

Life coaches can play a valuable role in terms of helping you determine what you want to do in the future and create the mindset for your job search, but if you are going to rely on them to guide you through the jobsearch process itself, you need to ensure that they fully understand all stages of the recruitment process. Please do ask the following questions:

Specific questions to ask a Job Search Coach

How many people have they coached through to job offer acceptance and starting a new role?

How many clients have they helped to negotiate salary packages?

How up to date are they with the latest recruitment and assessment techniques?

When was the last time they attended a recruitment conference /job fair?

How well do they understand the recruitment process from the employer’s perspective?

What industries/types of roles have they been successful in helping their clients find roles?

How many CVs have they reviewed in their career to date?

Do they understand each stage of the jobsearch process?

I am passionate about jobseekers maximising their potential for success at every stage of the recruitment process. I do find it frustrating when I see some individuals marketing their services as a jobsearch coach when they clearly have no specific experience in this area – I even saw one person use a case study lifted from an article I wrote in order to showcase their expertise!!

Please be sure if you are looking for help through your jobsearch process that you work with somebody with specific knowledge of the entire jobsearch process. I would hate to see anyone lose time and confidence by working with somebody who cannot add value at the crucial stages of their job search.

I have met jobseekers who feel they have no possibility of success as they have literally sent out hundreds of CVs without even gaining a response, becoming disillusioned and losing confidence in the process- not to mention wasting what could have been good opportunities had they approached their applications correctly. Making some simple changes at the very beginning of their job search (including not sending out 200 identical CVS!) and following some specific processes may have changed the outcome.

This is your future. Make sure that you work with somebody that you can be confident will be able to deliver for you.

About me: Many know me as the editor of Fab after Fifty but I also had a very long career ( over 25 years) as a headhunter working on recruitment assignments across the globe. I have lost track of how many job applicants I have placed in roles. I have reviewed many thousands of CVs over the course of my career and managed the recruitment process on behalf of clients for more vacancies than I can remember! For the last 10 years I have been campaigning against ageism in the workplace and the recruitment process in particular. I am passionate about people having the skills and opportunity to work for as long as they choose to or need to. I have been a regular contributor to industry publications and the media discussing midlife careers, including being a designated ‘expert’ on a project with The Times, taking six unsuccessful jobseekers over 50 and getting their job search back on track.