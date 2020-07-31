Welcome to Fab after Fifty

Recipe: Charred chicken & goat’s cheese salad with rocket & strawberries

Recipe by Jane Padwick

chicken and strawberry salad recipe

We’ve eaten so many salads over the last few months with all the gorgeous weather – sometimes it’s difficult to think of something completely new. This is it!! It sounds strange to put strawberries together with chicken but it works!. This salad is full of fabulous summery flavours and it’s so substantial with the addition of walnuts and goat’s cheese. A real winner  .

 

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

300g strawberries, halved

140g rocket

2 tbsp balsamic vinegar

1 tbsp olive oil

120g soft goats cheese

4 free range chicken breasts

3 tbsp pumpkin seeds

2 tbsp sunflower seeds

1 tbsp sesame seeds

50g broken walnut pieces

1/2 tsp Cajun spice

1/2 tsp olive oil

1 tsp runny honey

Pinch salt

 

METHOD

Put the strawberries in a large bowl with the vinegar and olive oil and leave for 15 mins Put the seeds and walnuts in a frying pan on a high heat and move around continuously for 3 mins Add the Cajun spice, oil, honey and a pinch of salt and mix thoroughly Set aside to cool Bash the chicken breasts between cling film with a rolling pin to flatten and tenderise Rub the chicken breasts with oil, season both sides and fry in the same pan that was used for the seeds etc on a medium high heat for 4-5 mins both sides till cooked through Set aside to rest Toss the rocket leaves gently with the dressed strawberries Crumble over the goat’s cheese Slice the chicken into chunks and add to the salad Sprinkle with the walnuts & seeds Serve with fresh, crusty sour dough

 

Jane Padwick

“I am a self-taught (slightly obsessed!) home-cook with 4 hungry daughters (and one hungry husband) to feed. I aim to make mouth-watering, nutritious food with influences from all over the globe. Sometimes my food is super-quick and easy and other times a little more involved. Sometimes it’s plant-based, other times I use the best quality steak or super-fresh fish from a local supplier. Sometimes I produce a meal entirely from store cupboard ingredients or fridge leftovers. It’s all about creating amazing flavours and delicious, well-balanced meals. I also bake a little and love scrumptious moist cakes, breads, pancakes, sour dough & tarts. It’s important to indulge sometimes! Good food just makes everything better; especially at the moment!” I can be found on Instagram @janesunlockedkitchen

