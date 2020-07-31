Recipe by Jane Padwick
We’ve eaten so many salads over the last few months with all the gorgeous weather – sometimes it’s difficult to think of something completely new. This is it!! It sounds strange to put strawberries together with chicken but it works!. This salad is full of fabulous summery flavours and it’s so substantial with the addition of walnuts and goat’s cheese. A real winner .
Serves 4
INGREDIENTS
300g strawberries, halved
140g rocket
2 tbsp balsamic vinegar
1 tbsp olive oil
120g soft goats cheese
4 free range chicken breasts
3 tbsp pumpkin seeds
2 tbsp sunflower seeds
1 tbsp sesame seeds
50g broken walnut pieces
1/2 tsp Cajun spice
1/2 tsp olive oil
1 tsp runny honey
Pinch salt
METHOD
Put the strawberries in a large bowl with the vinegar and olive oil and leave for 15 mins Put the seeds and walnuts in a frying pan on a high heat and move around continuously for 3 mins Add the Cajun spice, oil, honey and a pinch of salt and mix thoroughly Set aside to cool Bash the chicken breasts between cling film with a rolling pin to flatten and tenderise Rub the chicken breasts with oil, season both sides and fry in the same pan that was used for the seeds etc on a medium high heat for 4-5 mins both sides till cooked through Set aside to rest Toss the rocket leaves gently with the dressed strawberries Crumble over the goat’s cheese Slice the chicken into chunks and add to the salad Sprinkle with the walnuts & seeds Serve with fresh, crusty sour dough
