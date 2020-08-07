Easy entertaining: Fig and prosciutto salad

Recipe by Jane Padwick
So… I’ve not been posting much recently as I’ve managed to sneak in a bit of a life in the last couple weeks. What a tonic to eat out again! The weather’s been amazing! The sales are insane. I suspect we’re in a little hiatus before more restrictions are announced as the autumn sets in…Then I’ll be back in the kitchen full-time. Until then, here’s a totally scrumptious salad that feels like a full-on summer treat. It’s so special and so simple. Perfect .
To serve 4
INGREDIENTS
200g lambs lettuce
4-6 ripe figs
6 slices prosciutto
75g saint agur (any blue cheese would work or buffalo mozzarella if you prefer) 25g toasted pine nuts
Dressing:
100ml extra virgin olive oil
1 lemon, juiced
1 tbsp runny honey
Salt & pepper
METHOD
Lay the lambs lettuce on a platter
Deeply score the figs with a criss cross without cutting through – using your finger and thumb, squeeze the flesh a little from the base Arrange the figs on the lettuce Weave the prosciutto slices around the figs Squelch the cheese into small chunks and dot over everything Scatter the toasted pine nuts In a jar, mix all the dressing ingredients and give a good shake Generously drizzle over the salad making sure plenty runs into each open fig Serve with fresh bread to mop up the dressing 🙂
