It's always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Easy entertaining: Fig and prosciutto salad

Recipe by Jane Padwick

summer entertaining fig salad recipe

So… I’ve not been posting much recently as I’ve managed to sneak in a bit of a life in the last couple weeks. What a tonic to eat out again! The weather’s been amazing! The sales are insane. I suspect we’re in a little hiatus before more restrictions are announced as the autumn sets in…Then I’ll be back in the kitchen full-time. Until then, here’s a totally scrumptious salad that feels like a full-on summer treat. It’s so special and so simple. Perfect  .

To serve 4

INGREDIENTS

200g lambs lettuce

4-6 ripe figs

6 slices prosciutto

75g saint agur (any blue cheese would work or buffalo mozzarella if you prefer) 25g toasted pine nuts

Dressing:

100ml extra virgin olive oil

1 lemon, juiced

1 tbsp runny honey

Salt & pepper

 

METHOD

Lay the lambs lettuce on a platter

Deeply score the figs with a criss cross without cutting through – using your finger and thumb, squeeze the flesh a little from the base Arrange the figs on the lettuce Weave the prosciutto slices around the figs Squelch the cheese into small chunks and dot over everything Scatter the toasted pine nuts In a jar, mix all the dressing ingredients and give a good shake Generously drizzle over the salad making sure plenty runs into each open fig Serve with fresh bread to mop up the dressing  🙂

 

 

Jane Padwick

“I am a self-taught (slightly obsessed!) home-cook with 4 hungry daughters (and one hungry husband) to feed. I aim to make mouth-watering, nutritious food with influences from all over the globe. Sometimes my food is super-quick and easy and other times a little more involved. Sometimes it’s plant-based, other times I use the best quality steak or super-fresh fish from a local supplier. Sometimes I produce a meal entirely from store cupboard ingredients or fridge leftovers. It’s all about creating amazing flavours and delicious, well-balanced meals. I also bake a little and love scrumptious moist cakes, breads, pancakes, sour dough & tarts. It’s important to indulge sometimes! Good food just makes everything better; especially at the moment!” I can be found on Instagram @janesunlockedkitchen

Latest Articles

