Facelift for facial rejuvenation

Youth and facial appearance can be amongst the most important things for many women in the world. Unfortunately, as we age, the skin elasticity decreases, and wrinkles appear on the face. Most women try to hold them at bay by using cosmetics and beauty treatments. However, this usually does not have a lasting effect.

In order to make your face younger effectively and quickly, increasingly women undergo a facelift. One of the best countries for this procedure in Turkey. The facelift cost in Turkey is one of the lowest in the world, and the quality of procedures is at a very high level. With the help of medical tourism, you can easily undergo the best plastic surgery in Turkey.

What’s a facelift?

A facelift is plastic surgery that aims to improve the elasticity of your skin with the help of various surgical procedures. The advantage of this surgery is its long-term effect. Typically the effects of the operation last for about 10 years. This can be an economical solution, if you compare it with regular training and visits to the cosmetologist.

It is the longevity of the effect that has made this procedure so popular. Over the past few years, more than a million cosmetic surgeries in Turkey were performed and this number is increasing every year. Professional Turkish surgeons can lift the sagging skin of your face in minutes without risk to health.

Proper face care

For your face to stay elastic and soft, you will have to address your lifestyle:

See a cosmetologist regularly.

Normalize hormone levels.

Make an individual nutrition plan.

Regularly engage in physical activity.

Get rid of stress.

Use sunscreen.

Normalize sleep.

If all these rules are followed, there is a greater chance that your face will stay looking younger for longer. However, this does not mean you will have young skin forever. Sooner or later you may still think about lifting your face skin.

Causes of wrinkles development

The main reason for skin aging is the wrong lifestyle and heredity. The only thing we can change is our lifestyle. Often, most people have the wrong habits. Scientists have compiled a list of the main factors that speed up the aging of our skin:

Frequent and prolonged stress.

Bad habits, i.e. smoking and alcohol consumption.

Lack of sleep.

Unbalanced diet.

Drug abuse.

Lack of physical activity.

Insufficient water consumption.

Prolonged periods in the sun.

Having one or more of the items on this list causes a negative impact on your skin, resulting in wrinkles developing faster.

What are the benefits of a facelift

Most every woman over 40 years want to look younger. However, cosmetics and proper skincare have only a temporary effect.

A facelift is the only option for long-term rejuvenation of the face skin. The operation is performed once, but its effect lasts for decades. After the procedure, you will feel young and attractive again. According to statistics, almost all women note the improvement of their mood and self-esteem after the procedure, which positively affects the quality of their life.

Advantages of Turkish clinics

Turkey is the leader in cosmetic surgery in the modern world. The best plastic surgeries in Turkey have become available as a result of years of medical development. Clinics in Turkey employ the most skilled doctors with extensive experience in aesthetic plastic surgery.

In addition, each clinic has the most advanced technical equipment, which allows performing surgeries of any complexity in a short time and with minimal health risks.

During treatment in Turkey, you will be able to enjoy the sound of the sea and the stunning Turkish scenery. A positive environment to spend your recovery period.

Contraindications

You will need to visit the doctor before performing the operation to ensure that you are a suitable candidate for surgery. Certain contraindications exist which would exclude some individuals from being able to be considered for the procedures,

Pregnancy and lactation period.

Oncological diseases.

Diabetes mellitus of the first or second type.

Acute infectious diseases.

Allergy to medications.

Recent stroke or heart attack in medical history.

Rejuvenation abroad

If you think that you need plastic surgery, and are looking to undergo the procedure abroad, the best choice for you will be Turkey. The combination of high technology and low prices makes this country perfect for treatment. The good news is that you will no longer have to organize your own treatment.

To assist you in finding the right clinic for you, there is a medical tourism operator Booking Health. Over the years, the company has won the trust of millions of patients and is a professional in its business. With Booking Health, the lowest cost of a facelift in Turkey will be available for you.

Note: As with any elective surgery, always consider the risks as well as the benefits and evaluate all options.