Nine Fabulous Accessories To Wear When Leaving The House

After picking out which clothes to wear, accessories act as the finishing touches to bring your whole outfit together. In their fifties, women can still look glamorous every time they leave the house. There are many simplistic accessories that can help compliment an outfit, like an intricate wrist watch or a delicate necklace. But there are also statement accessories that can help create a daring and dramatic look, from brightly coloured handbags to bold earrings. There are many top style tips for over fifty females to embrace that can help create a look that they will love.

Hitting your fifties is the ideal time to revamp your accessory collection and try something you always wanted to. You can try something new, something different, and impress your friends by wearing them with confidence. Here are just some great stylish accessories that you might not want to leave home without.

A pair of gorgeous sunglasses

When the weather is very sunny outside, a stylish pair of sunglasses will stop you squinting in no time. A well-selected pair of frames can go a long way to create a sophisticated appeal and a youthful exuberance. As you select the perfect eyeglasses, consider one that will complement your personality, your outfit, and the shape of your face.

An elegant necklace for any occasion

There are many fabulous modern brands on Instagram right now that are showing off their statement jewellery pieces for 2020. Necklaces come in assorted shapes, colours, textures, and sizes, offering great versatility to match most outfits. Long pieces have stood the test of time for subtle elegance as they go with most outfits and can be worn in different ways, including layering, which is still quite the trend.

A long-lasting wrist watch

Unlike in the past, watches are more of a fashion statement than a time-telling device, and if you must wear one, be sure to go for the best designs. Rotary watches have been around for decades, providing an array of intricate designs for both men and women. As Rotary are celebrating their 125th anniversary this year, you can learn more about the brand with the history of Rotary watches guide from H.S.Johnson.

Good quality scarves for all weathers

Whether you’re in your twenties or your fifties, scarves can help complete a beautiful outfit. Silk patterned scarves can look great paired with an evening dress or a casual blazer. When it comes to quality scarves, you can never have enough. Lightweight scarves are a great accessory in spring and summer and chunky knit and tartan ones are ideal for autumn and winter.

A classic handbag for your belongings

It’s very rare that women leave the house without a handbag as there are just so many items to take with you on your travels! There are many outfits inspirations online on platforms such as Pinterest where women can discover the latest trending handbag designs, styles and colours. Both comfort and style come into play when shopping for an eye-catching bag. Whether you need a bag to just hold your purse and keys, or to hold all your things for a weekend shopping trip, there are plenty of handbags that come in all shapes and sizes.

Stylish hats to match your outerwear

Just like other types of accessories, there are many styles, shapes, and sizes of hats that you can add to your wardrobe. When the sun is shining they can offer shade away from the heat and when it’s raining they can offer shade away from the cold elements. From berets and beanies, to straw hats and sun hats, there are many types to suit your outdoors outfit. They are also great accessories to use if you want to protect your hair from the cold weather. Pixie cuts and layered bobs are just some of the best hairstyles for women over fifty that you might want to keep neat and tidy with a stylish hat.

Tasteful earrings to compliment your outfit

From cute studs to chic hoops, there is a wide variety of earrings that you can wear in your fifties to pair with what you’re wearing. Whether you are heading out shopping for the weekend or are attending a wedding, earrings are a great accessory to use for any occasion. Earrings don’t just have to be for your younger days, so why not experiment with some trendy statement earrings?

A pair of comfortable flats

If you are wanting to head out the house in comfort, then a pair of comfortable flats are a great footwear option to choose. No matter what age you are, flats can look fabulous with a pair of slim jeans or a summer dress. With a wide selection of fancy flats, lace-ups, peep-toes, bejewelled sandals, metallic slip-ons, and animal print ballerina shoes, you are on the right track to a great outfit while maintaining a laid back style. Just check the weather before heading out as peep-toe shoes might not be the best choice when it’s raining outside.

A pair of durable leather boots

Boots are a great option for every female to wear as they are durable and sturdy as well as fashionable and trendy. They can come in a wide range of colours, materials, and styles, so finding the right pair for you could take a while. Suede and leather are some of the most popular materials that are used for boots. They can be worn with most outfits, they work well with denim, and they are a comfortable item of footwear to use in the colder months of the year. Although you might now be over fifty, a pair of biker boots will look very fashionable with a pair of jeans and a leather jacket.