Cosmetic Surgery Goes Wrong? What Are the Rights You Have? 

Have you had a cosmetic surgery recently gone wrong, and you don’t know what to do? Don’t worry, here is a complete guide of all the rights you have and how to complain against it.

A cosmetic surgery is very delicate and requires immense precision and experience. If there are any complications or anything goes wrong, you will be scarred for life. So, make sure you go to a trained hospital or clinic that is licensed to practice this. Research the surgeon thoroughly. Ensure that any before or after photos are of surgeries they have performed personally and are not ‘stock photos’. Ask questions at your consultation regarding complaints or claims against the surgeon or their practice. The surgeon you go with should also have a good experience.

However, not everything always goes according to plan. Since surgery is a very delicate process and involves human intervention, there can be some cases where it can go wrong. Although these cases are rare.

There can be negligence on the part of the doctor that can lead to the surgery going wrong. This is why it is recommended to go with experienced professionals. In such cases, what are the options you have?

First, You Need to Determine If You Have A Genuine Complaint or Not

This is a very tricky situation. The outcome of your surgery is very subjective. The doctor may think the surgery was successful, but you may have not. As they say, beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder is certainly true here.

The reason for this non-agreement is the advertisement technique used by doctors and clinics. They only show you the positive side of the surgery. You are shown only good pictures of how you may look and feel after the surgery.

However, don’t let these images and fool you. This is the biggest reason for complaints after cosmetic surgery as the result was not what was shown to the customer.

Don’t worry, if you are not happy with your surgery, you have every right to complain and ask for a refund. The main reasons for compensation claims are:

The products used for surgery were not up to standard or defective.

Complications in surgery like nerve damage

If the surgeon does not obtain the right consent form

If there were some information hidden from the patient before the surgery

How Long to Wait Before Making the Complaint?

Mostly, you don’t see any complications right after the surgery. In some cases, it can be months before the patient starts to feel something is not right and developing symptoms. You should get in touch with your doctor or clinic as soon as you notice abnormalities. Sometimes, it can be resolved with medication.

You have a time period of almost three years from the date of surgery to make your complaint. So, don’t worry and make your complaint as soon as you feel something wrong.

How to Make the Complaint?

Once you have decided whether you want to make a complaint or not, the next question is, how do you do it? The first one you should complain to be the clinic and the doctor through whom you had the surgery done. You can make the complaint over the phone, but it is best advised to make a written complaint to the management or manager as it serves as a proof of complaint as well.

Once you have made your formal complaint, you should get its acknowledgment. Now, give them some time to respond to your complaint. They will investigate the matter at their end and come back with their response on whether they will make the refund or not.

If your claim is rejected and you are not happy with it, you can also consider legal action . One thing you need to make sure is to keep a record of all the communication between you and the doctor or clinic. They will act as proof if you want to take the matter to a legal court.

Not Satisfied with the Outcome?

If you are not satisfied with the response you got from the doctors and clinics, don’t worry. You always have the option to take legal action.

Doctors, surgeons, and beauty therapists are all liable to ensure your safety during and after the surgery. If they had made a mistake during the surgery, misinformed you about the side effects or after-effects, they are liable to make compensation to you for the injuries and losses.

Regulations for Cosmetic Surgery

There are regulatory bodies who act and set standards and make guidelines for cosmetic surgery. They help the police and enforce the standard laws on them. One such body is the CQC. They inspect clinics and doctors providing these services.

They have the power to revoke their license, impose sanctions and fines. For a consumer, it is beneficial as any doctor or hospital licensed by the CQC means they are qualified, experienced, and trustworthy and follow the right guidelines as required by the CQC.

Which Cosmetic Surgeries Are Regulated?

Legally, a cosmetic surgery will have to be regulated if:

It involves instruments or equipment that are inserted inside your body

They are procedures like breast surgery, liposuction, nose reshaping, eyelid surgery, facelift, refractive eye surgery, lens implant surgery, tummy tuck, and brow lift.

Refunds as Per Law under Non-Surgical Procedures

As per law, Under Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act 1974, you can get a refund amount. The refund is applicable if you made a purchase between 100 pounds and 30,000 pounds through your credit card. In this case, you need to file the case within six years from the date of purchase of the service.

The cosmetic surgery market is on the rise as more and more people want to look good. With this, there has been a rise in cases where customers are not happy with the results or face complications. The laws that govern these doctors and hospitals need to be updated to protect the consumers.