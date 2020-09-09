7 Secrets to a Better Smile

One of the most effective ways to achieve a more fresh and youthful look is by improving your smile. A beautiful smile can be infectious and it represents a healthier, happier you. There are many ways to get a better smile. Some of these involve a trip to the dentist and others you can do at home. Dental hygiene is important, and maintaining it is necessary for your overall health, not only aesthetics. Taking care of your teeth might become a little more costly as you get older, but it’s well worth it. Here are seven secrets to a better smile.

Veneers

Veneers are an effective long-term solution to cracked or stained teeth. They fit neatly over the front of your teeth perfectly aligning your smile. Veneers look and feel completely natural. Another great thing about them is that they’re stain resistant. You won’t have to modify your diet in any way once you get used to them. The procedure is quick and easy and you’ll be done in two or three appointments.

Veneers are made to measure using a mould of your teeth. The treatment is tailored to each patient individually. You can even buy clip-on removable veneers if you don’t want to invest in permanent treatment. They also come with an at-home impression kit so you can make your own mould of your teeth. If you’re feeling self-conscious about a discoloured or broken tooth, veneers can help you get your confidence back.

Crowns

There are also many benefits of dental crowns. Porcelain crowns, depending on the patient, can last for at least a decade, or even their entire life. What’s more, dentists will take a mould of your teeth and make a realistic-looking crown in just a couple of sessions. If you opt for porcelain, this can be matched to your original teeth according to colour, shape and size.

If you have any teeth with a weakened structure, a crown can support them and prevent further damage or decay. A dental crown will help to preserve your natural tooth for the future. Crowns also greatly improve the appearance of chipped or stained teeth, restoring them to their natural shape and colour. The latest advances in ceramics mean that porcelain crowns are indistinguishable from your natural teeth.

Implants

If you’ve lost a tooth then a dental implant can really help you to regain confidence. They’re also fundamental for maintaining oral health and the structure of your jawline. A dental implant has the look and feel of a natural tooth, and helps to restore your smile. Your other teeth could be affected by the loss of one, and a dental implant will help protect them from infection.

A complete smile will also have the effect of facial rejuvenation. You smile will make you look both healthier and younger. Dental implants help support the jaw and face and will help to lift your smile and make it more natural-looking.

Whitening treatment

You can opt for a professional teeth whitening treatment or try a DIY kit at home. There have been several advances in teeth whitening and you’d be surprised how effective it is. Check out some of the top teeth whitening kits in 2020. Why not try and brighten up your smile this year?

Teeth whitening means finally getting rid of all those stains that have been building up over the years. Everybody eats and drinks thing that can stain their teeth over time, and it’s difficult to get rid of these blemishes with a toothbrush. Consult your dentist for a whitening session, and finally freshen up your smile.

Dental care regime

The secret to a better smile isn’t always the dentist’s responsibility. Following a proper oral hygiene regime can do the world of good. Poor dental health can be detrimental to the rest of your body and lead to other problems. Infections in the mouth can spread and issues with your teeth can affect your digestion. It’s important to be diligent and take care of your oral health.

Many people prefer to use an electric toothbrush for a more effortless deep clean. You need to ensure you brush your teeth thoroughly twice per day, floss, and keep on top of your dental visits. No one likes to do it but visiting the dentist is necessary to keep any nasty problems at bay. Have regular checkups and don’t neglect any pains or irregularities. That way if there is anything that needs doing, you’ll catch it early and this could end up saving you a lot of money.

In moderation

If you want to prevent your teeth from getting stained then there are a few things you can avoid, or at least enjoy in moderation. Smoking is one of them. Smoking can damage healthy gums. It can cause them to recede and develop large pockets around the teeth. Smoking can cause discolouration. Tea, coffee and red wine are also culprits.

Darker foods and drinks are to blame for staining your teeth. It might be better to enjoy these things in moderation. If not, perhaps try and brush your teeth afterwards to prevent further staining. After all, you’re entitled to some pleasures in life.

Moisturise those lips

Your lips affect the look of your smile just as much as your teeth. Dry, chapped lips are uncomfortable and unhealthy but don’t worry there are plenty of ways to keep them moisturised. Try one of these game-changing lip moisturisers and you’ll notice the difference straight away. It’s time to get a perfect pout to match your freshly whitened teeth.

Moisturised lips not only feel better and encourage you to smile, but they also take years off you. Take a lip balm out with you so your lips don’t have to succumb to winter winds and cold air. Add it as a primer before your favourite lipstick and keep your lips feeling soft and smooth all day.

Don’t neglect your oral health in your later years. With proper maintenance, you can have a more youthful smile for longer.