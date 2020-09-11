Welcome to Fab after Fifty

At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives. There has never been a better time to be 50! We'd love you to join in the conversation. Be Seen. Be Heard. Don’t be invisible. Be Fab after Fifty!

Join Free Today!

Join Our Community Today

Join a community of like-minded women making the second half of life the best half! The Fab after Fifty community is all about informing, sharing and inspiring.

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Get Started!

Style

Check out our latest style tips and picks to look fabulous over 50!

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Style

Diet and Fitness

The latest in nutrition and fitness to be healthy over 50!

Diet & Fitness

Beauty

Tips to look best possible fabulous YOU!

Beauty

Career

Whether you're setting up a business or looking for employment, make sure you're marketable over 50

Career

Easy entertaining recipe: Smoked haddock fishcakes with Asian salad

Recipe by Jane Padwick.

smoked haddock fishcakes and asian salad recipe image

This is a great way with smoked haddock – a meal in one! ?? Once the fishcakes are made, they can stay in the fridge for a day at least, until ready to eat. The salad gives the meal a fresh, light vibe. Yummy for a summer’s eve anytime?? .

4-6 fishcakes

INGREDIENTS

100g breadcrumbs

400g potato, peeled

450g smoked haddock

1 lemon, zested

Handful parsley, roughly chopped

2 tsp capers, chopped

1 tsp horseradish sauce

Pinch chilli flakes

1 egg, beaten

For the salad:

Leaves

1 cucumber

2 carrots

1 large red chilli, finely sliced

3 spring onions, sliced

3 tbsp white wine vinegar

1/2 tbsp caster sugar

Sprinkling black sesame seeds to garnish .

.

METHOD

Toast the breadcrumbs in a dry frying pan until pale golden Set aside Cut the potatoes into small chunks and boil for 10-15 mins until tender Drain and roughly mash Put the fish in a shallow pan, cover with milk and simmer for 5 mins until cooked (you can add a bay leaf and a few black peppercorns if you have them) Remove the fish with a slotted spoon, remove the bones and flake Carefully mix the fish & potatoes with the remaining fishcake ingredients Season well Shape into round cakes Coat in the beaten egg Press into the breadcrumbs all over Fry on a medium heat in a little oil for approx 5 mins each side until golden

To make the salad:

Lay the leaves on a platter

Using a swivel peeler, cut the cucumber until strips and drain on kitchen paper Swivel cut the carrot into strips Arrange the cucumber and carrot strips on the leaves Sprinkle with the spring onion and chilli slices Shake the vinegar and sugar in a jar and dress the salad Garnish with black sesame seeds .

Jane Padwick

“I am a self-taught (slightly obsessed!) home-cook with 4 hungry daughters (and one hungry husband) to feed. I aim to make mouth-watering, nutritious food with influences from all over the globe. Sometimes my food is super-quick and easy and other times a little more involved. Sometimes it’s plant-based, other times I use the best quality steak or super-fresh fish from a local supplier. Sometimes I produce a meal entirely from store cupboard ingredients or fridge leftovers. It’s all about creating amazing flavours and delicious, well-balanced meals. I also bake a little and love scrumptious moist cakes, breads, pancakes, sour dough & tarts. It’s important to indulge sometimes! Good food just makes everything better; especially at the moment!” I can be found on Instagram @janesunlockedkitchen

More Posts

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Add a comment

Search Fabafterfifty

Courses (New!)

Newsletter Signup




Why not become a fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, Youtube or Pinterest and enjoy our RSS feed.

Latest Articles

Related Posts

  1. Recipe: Charred chicken & goat’s cheese salad with rocket & strawberries
  2. Easy Chicken Korma Recipe
  3. Thai Red Salmon Curry Recipe
  4. Quick and easy raw recipes to help you eat more greens!
  5. Midlife Kitchen Recipe: Raw Pad Thai from Mimi Spencer and Sam Rice

Our Facebook Page

Skip to toolbar