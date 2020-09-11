Easy entertaining recipe: Smoked haddock fishcakes with Asian salad

Recipe by Jane Padwick.
This is a great way with smoked haddock – a meal in one! ?? Once the fishcakes are made, they can stay in the fridge for a day at least, until ready to eat. The salad gives the meal a fresh, light vibe. Yummy for a summer’s eve anytime?? .
4-6 fishcakes
INGREDIENTS
100g breadcrumbs
400g potato, peeled
450g smoked haddock
1 lemon, zested
Handful parsley, roughly chopped
2 tsp capers, chopped
1 tsp horseradish sauce
Pinch chilli flakes
1 egg, beaten
For the salad:
Leaves
1 cucumber
2 carrots
1 large red chilli, finely sliced
3 spring onions, sliced
3 tbsp white wine vinegar
1/2 tbsp caster sugar
Sprinkling black sesame seeds to garnish .
.
METHOD
Toast the breadcrumbs in a dry frying pan until pale golden Set aside Cut the potatoes into small chunks and boil for 10-15 mins until tender Drain and roughly mash Put the fish in a shallow pan, cover with milk and simmer for 5 mins until cooked (you can add a bay leaf and a few black peppercorns if you have them) Remove the fish with a slotted spoon, remove the bones and flake Carefully mix the fish & potatoes with the remaining fishcake ingredients Season well Shape into round cakes Coat in the beaten egg Press into the breadcrumbs all over Fry on a medium heat in a little oil for approx 5 mins each side until golden
To make the salad:
Lay the leaves on a platter
Using a swivel peeler, cut the cucumber until strips and drain on kitchen paper Swivel cut the carrot into strips Arrange the cucumber and carrot strips on the leaves Sprinkle with the spring onion and chilli slices Shake the vinegar and sugar in a jar and dress the salad Garnish with black sesame seeds .
Add a comment