Welcome to Fab after Fifty

At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives. There has never been a better time to be 50! We'd love you to join in the conversation. Be Seen. Be Heard. Don’t be invisible. Be Fab after Fifty!

Join Free Today!

Join Our Community Today

Join a community of like-minded women making the second half of life the best half! The Fab after Fifty community is all about informing, sharing and inspiring.

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Get Started!

Style

Check out our latest style tips and picks to look fabulous over 50!

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Style

Diet and Fitness

The latest in nutrition and fitness to be healthy over 50!

Diet & Fitness

Beauty

Tips to look best possible fabulous YOU!

Beauty

Career

Whether you're setting up a business or looking for employment, make sure you're marketable over 50

Career

How Will You Spend Your Retirement? The Options To Consider

options for your retirement image

 

Retirement is often a chapter in your life that you may dread. After all, the distraction of work and your career is gone and you suddenly have time that you never had before. It can be a scary prospect. While there are so many benefits to retirement, people often are not sure how they should spend their days, and are reluctant to make plans. But it shouldn’t be this way. Here are some of the ideas and options that you could consider to spend your retirement in the right way. It is time that we all look forward and embrace this chapter of our lives. 

Spend it in a different country

Retirement is often an expanse of time that you could use to ensure that you do things that you want to do. But that doesn’t mean you have to do it in the country you have stayed in. Why not move to a different country? It can be easy to organise paperwork etc through an immigration solicitor and you could experience. A new culture and a way of life while still doing all of the things that you had planned. This option might be more appealing if you don’t have family you could be spending time with, but it could certainly be one to consider for anyone. 

Travel and tick off your bucket list

While it might be hard to imagine travel right now because of the current pandemic, it doesn’t mean that travel is off the cards in the future. Retirement is the ideal time to make travel plans and see the world. Perhaps you could create one now so that you can research and plan your expeditions. Travelling is the one thing that you will have time to do more of in retirement, and seeing different places, experiencing new cultures and doing different things could be the ideal way to spend this time of your life. 

Embrace family time

Of course, not all of us want to be jetting off all over the world all of the time, and retirement presents the perfect opportunity to embrace family time. You may not have grandchildren that you can help out with. Take them on days out or look after them while their parents work. It might be that you want the time to slow down so you can appreciate your family more. We never get to do this in the rush of life when we are working and have children to bring up. This is why grandchildren can be such a blessing. 

Start a new hobby

Last of all, time is one thing we don’t have much of when we work and have a family, so hobbies can go out of the window. But retirement means that you could really start to embrace them once more. Maybe you could pick up something from your childhood or when you did have some time in your early adult years. It could be a great way to meet some new people as well. 

Let’s hope this has given you something to think about when it comes to retirement. 

FabafterFifty

Fabafterfifty.com. Redefining 50. Celebrating the best half of our lives!

More Posts

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Add a comment

Search Fabafterfifty

Courses (New!)

Newsletter Signup




Why not become a fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, Youtube or Pinterest and enjoy our RSS feed.

Latest Articles

Related Posts

  1. What are the options to generate an income for retirement other than a pension?
  2. Is retirement the beginning or the end?
  3. Planning for the future: 4 retirement property options for downsizers
  4. Will the financial reality of retirement match your dream of retirement?
  5. What Does Retirement Mean to You?

Our Facebook Page

Skip to toolbar