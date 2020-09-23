The Benefits Of Moving From The UK & Retiring Abroad

If you have worked hard for many years, you are probably really looking forward to some time off once you retire. While many of us might have already found our forever home, some might be longing to move abroad when they have finally retired. A few years ago Aon Consulting polled 7,500 European workers to find out more about their retirement plans. The results showed that Britons are the least likely to retire in their own country, with only 43 per cent of respondents from the UK indicating that they planned to retire here. Whether you are moving abroad for the sun or for a new adventure, here are some benefits of moving.

What should you consider before relocating?

One of the main worries for people retiring is their finances. Can they afford to retire? Can they afford to retire abroad? Luckily, there are plenty of retirement finance and pension tips available online for people to do thorough research before making any decisions. As well as assessing your finances, there are also many factors that you will need to consider when choosing to relocate in retirement. Understanding visa requirements, deciding to buy or rent, and sorting out insurance, are just some factors to add to your checklist before moving and retiring abroad.

The benefits of moving and retiring abroad:

The weather

Very few people would disagree with the statement that the United Kingdom does not have the best weather on earth. It will therefore not surprise many readers that Spain is at the top of the list when Britons have to choose a foreign retirement destination. Areas in the South of Spain, such as Valencia and also the Canary Islands, are old favorites because they offer great weather and beautiful beaches.

Lifestyle

With better weather often also comes a better lifestyle. Sitting in a small apartment during winter, watching the dark streets outside, is not everybody’s idea of having fun. If you could exchange that for a place where every night the town comes to life, with countless stalls selling everything from arts and crafts to freshly made local food, and the sounds of live music and laughter filling the air, why wouldn’t you? Some of the best places to retire abroad in 2020 include Croatia, Australia, Italy, and Spain. However, before making the move, you might want to consider the best locations in the area, living costs, healthcare, and how easy it is to gain the right to stay and live there.

Chances to explore

Let’s face it: by the time you reach retirement age you have probably seen most of what you wanted to see in the UK. If you never had the opportunity to explore the world, retirement is the perfect time to do so. Portugal is just one of the best places to travel in your fifties for you to enjoy the hot weather and beautiful beaches. Costa Verde and the Algarve might be the perfect place for you to rent a villa and test out the area and destination before making a permanent decision about your future. There is no reason to rush off and buy or rent the first available house you see – see what is available in the area with a villa holiday.

Meeting new people

Yes, there is nothing like old friends. But old friends started as new friends, and if you retire in a new country you will very quickly start making friends. The warmth and friendliness of southern Europeans are well known. It only takes a little bit of effort from your side to learn the basic vocabulary, and the rest you can pick up in your interaction with the locals. This can actually turn out to be one of the most enjoyable aspects of your new life, with lots of fun and laughter along the way.

The culinary scene

Retiring abroad is not just about the weather and exploring, it also gives one the opportunity to discover a whole new world of food. There is something truly special in sitting at a seaside restaurant along Spain’s Costa del Sol, sipping a glass of local wine, and enjoying Spanish tapas. There are many fabulous places available to eat and drink in Corfu, whether you are looking for a restaurant, cafe, bar, or bakery. Perhaps you will prefer dining with Moussaka on the Greek island of Corfu, accompanied by a glass of Ouzo.