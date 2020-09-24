“I’m not going into my fifties quietly!” says Amy White

Article by Amy White

“I’m not going into my fifties quietly!”

This has been my deepest knowing as I approached this milestone in my life. And this motto has been evolving for the past decade. Turning forty felt empowering, like a new way of coming home to myself, but as I’ve approached my 50th birthday, this feeling of freedom has taken on a deeper resonance.

While many of us are conditioned to believe that a woman’s value is defined, at least in part, by her age, completely and wholeheartedly embracing this milestone is an act of love and revolution.

The difference in this new chapter is that in the past, the desire to become a more authentic version of myself felt a bit forced. While there was shifting in my mindset and beliefs that came as I crossed each milestone year, turning fifty and feeling my profound truth feels effortless, guided, and organic.

As an Intuitive Medium, I’ve had many opportunities to explore what it means to be a truth-teller. It’s par for the course when I’m out in the world sharing my gifts and processes on topics that may make some people feel uncomfortable. And yet, I know that showing up as my authentic self is critical to my own soul expansion as well as the deepening connection to the Divine.

Embracing all aspects of myself

I’ve often described becoming more of the who I am, as a process of embracing all aspects of myself. This includes my physical, mental, spiritual, and emotional pieces and parts. It felt necessary to contort myself into the image and persona of what others thought I “should” be in my younger years. Not only is this no longer an option, but for me it is an impossibility.

Call it a soul-pull or maturing or simply no longer caring about what others think, the empowerment and self-knowing that I’m embodying have come with experiencing the contrast that I caused for myself by not embracing my inner-truth sooner. This is not self-judgment, but an awareness of how I once chose to portray myself and how much more honesty I’m arriving into each day as my truth deepens.

This has not been an easy journey. I’ve transitioned through many life-changing experiences to get to the place in time; death, divorce, a child’s life-threatening illness, and heartbreak after heartbreak. Each situation allowed me to explore a deeper part of my true self and make the choices, sometimes in the moment and sometimes years later, to evolve.

At each turning point in the crises I’ve experienced, I had a choice to either let the circumstances define me or to transform my life. By choosing transformation, I have been able to take all the valuable lessons of these life trials and use them to evolve, learn to love myself more, and find my voice and speak my truth as often as possible.

This takes commitment, grace, and a level of self-compassion that I’m still cultivating. I’m in the process of dismantling societal expectations, childhood conditioning, and well-intended feedback from others around me. In the meantime, my focus is on play, joy-filled opportunities, and deeply inspiring adventures. I no longer embrace any concept that tries to fit me in a box defined by acting my age. How can I act my age when I’ve never been this age before? And why would I want to act in any way that isn’t aligned with my inner-knowing? I know that I bought into these concepts in the past because I had a misaligned belief that doing so would keep me safe and would keep people from abandoning me. But instead, all I was doing was creating an image of myself that I thought made people feel comfortable and, as a result, was abandoning myself well before anyone could walk out of my life.

One thing I know for certain about my fifties is I’m open to all of the possibilities that life has for me, and I won’t be doing any of them quietly.

Amy White is an International Best-Selling Author, highly sought after speaker, and Intuitive Medium on a mission to help individuals heal the past, discover personal truths, and thrive. Amy’s one-on-one coaching, digital courses, and public talks allow audiences to gain a deeper understanding of the beliefs that are blocking their most authentic lives. Her insights and techniques help usher in big, bold changes and more subtle “ah-ha” moments that lead us closer towards our dreams.