Easy entertaining: Creamy chicken curry recipe

Recipe by Jane Padwick
As the weather changes it’s time to think about warming foods. This creamy chicken curry is delicious – and so easy to make 🙂
To serve 6-8
INGREDIENTS
2 skinless chicken breasts, cut into 3
6 skinless thighs, cut in half
1 large onion, finely sliced
2 tsp turmeric
2tsp cumin seeds
1/2 tsp cinnamon
1 tsp ginger
1/4 tsp black mustard seeds
1/2 tsp chilli flakes
1 can tinned tomatoes
150ml chicken stock
2 bay leaves
75g ground almonds
2 tbsp mango chutney
4 tbsp creme fraiche
Toasted flaked almonds & coriander to serve
METHOD
Brown the chicken in oil in a large casserole in batches, set aside
Add a little more oil and soften the onion for 7 mins
Add the spices and cook for 1 min
Add the chicken, tomatoes & stock & stir well
Add the bay leaves, season and cook for 40 mins until the sauce thickens
Stir in the ground almonds, mango chutney & creme fraiche, check for seasoning
Remove the bay leaves
Serve sprinkled with the flaked almonds & coriander leaves
