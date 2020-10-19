3 Reasons to Try CBD Beauty Products

One of the benefits of being alive in the current era is the ever-growing number of beauty products available in the market. Helping men and women look beautiful as they age is literally a science these days, and the methods employed by different companies keeps being perfected year after year. Part of that process is the use of novel substances that are effective in maintaining your beauty and combating different skin conditions.

Among those novel substances is CBD, a compound that was discovered in the 1940s, but it’s only now earning mainstream appeal. If you never tried CBD products before, let’s take a look into what CBD is, and why beauty products containing it may be worth a try.

Beauty from… cannabis?

CBD is extracted from hemp, which is the term used to describe any strain of cannabis that contains less than 0.2% of THC — at least that’s the case here in the UK. Other parts of the world have different thresholds.

Given that THC is the active agent responsible for making people feel intoxicated when they consume cannabis products, hemp does not leave users intoxicated. The same goes for the different CBD products available in the UK market — they will not leave you intoxicated or alter your perceptions of reality in any way.

What CBD can do, however, is help you stay beautiful, thanks to its various effects. Here’s how that works.

1 – CBD and inflammation

One of the most widely-recognized properties of CBD is the substance’s impact on treating different types of inflammation. When it enters your system, CBD interacts directly with neurotransmitters that help regulate your body’s immune response. That leads to a reduction of inflammation throughout your body.

The interesting part is that CBD has that same effect when it is absorbed by your skin, which allows you to use the substance for localized treatments. This makes CBD useful in the treatment of various skin conditions, including acne, eczema, and skin redness. Keep an eye out for skin creams and oils that contain CBD if you want to reap these benefits.

2 – CBD and nutrition

You’ll find beauty lines claiming that CBD can help nourish and rejuvenate your skin, which is technically true. You see, THC and CBD aren’t the only two active agents found in plants of the cannabis family. In fact, there have been over one hundred active cannabinoids found in cannabis plants, and they all offer potential benefits to your skin and overall health.

Because of that, most beauty products use what is called “full-spectrum CBD”, which is CBD mixed together with other healthy hemp byproducts and even hemp biomass. That type of CBD will indeed help nourish your skin.

3 – CBD and your mood

You’re probably well aware of the effects that stress and anxiety can have on your mood. Well, CBD has calming properties. Usually, when you apply a CBD beauty product, it doesn’t stay on your skin long enough for the substance to reach your bloodstream — which needs to happen before CBD can calm you down.

However, some CBD beauty products are made with the calming properties of the substance in mind. These include CBD face masks that are meant to stay on your face overnight. A full night is more than enough time for the CBD to reach your bloodstream, which will help you sleep better, and wake up feeling relaxed the next day. That reduction in stress can help your skin maintain its glow for longer periods of time.

Want to learn more about CBD? Try visiting Cibdol.com and reading the guides found in the site.