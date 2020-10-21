5 Popular Paint Colours To Choose For Your Home Interior

The colours we choose for our home interiors make a significant difference in its aesthetics. However, choosing your best colour is not simple as there are a variety of colours and hues, plus decor trends can change a lot over time. Depending on the interior statement you want for your house and home, you may also be required to choose different colours for different rooms. When you buy paints online, you have to choose a colour you love since colours have an impact on the overall mood of your home. Thankfully, there are many gorgeous paint colours that have stood the test of time, that are popular to use again and again over the years.

Bringing the outdoors in with green

When you are decorating your outdoors space, there are many low budget outdoor ideas for your garden that you can use to enhance its greenery. However, to add greenery into your interiors, green interior paint can be a good choice to use as it helps bring the outdoors mood into the house, so you don’t have to sacrifice space for house plants. The main reason why most people choose the colour green for their interior walls is the fact that it is associated with bringing harmony and balance to spaces. You can use different shades of green for different rooms, like sage green for bedrooms and deep forest green for the living room. You can also use green on accent walls only if you are looking for a safer way to add a bold and vibrant colour to your indoors.

Adopting sophisticated style with grey

Grey is one of the best neutrals to use in interior decorating as it is more subtle and stable compared to other dramatic neutrals like black and white. Most people like having more grey in their living room as it perfectly matches with most furniture and also brings some sophistication into living spaces too. You can also use grey to help mute bolder colours without dominating them. For example, you can add dusky grey to bolder colours like green and blue to make a statement but in a subtle manner. It is easy to buy paints online, as you can compare different shades to find a colour that best matches your furniture and chosen room.

Create a relaxing living space with blue

It is not surprising that blue is among the top popular home decor colours as it is also a favourite colour for many people. Blue can help you create a cool and clear look that will bring a calming effect in your living spaces, plus it also makes living spaces seem clean and well-arranged. There is a variety of beautiful shades of blue that perfectly match with neutrals like cream and brown. A light shade of blue is a perfect choice for smaller rooms as it makes them appear bigger. However, if you’re looking for a more modern and statement look, midnight blue could help beautifully create the design that you’re looking for.

Brightening up home interiors with white

White is a very versatile colour to use in home decor as it can help you introduce a clean and refreshing look in your interiors, plus it can create an airy and quiet appearance. Most people associate white interiors with cleanliness, purity, and minimalist decor. You can use white together with other neutral colours like brown, grey and black, if you don’t want excessively colourful rooms, or you can only use the colour to emphasise home features like doors and window frames. White is also a good choice if you feel undecided about which colours to use as it’s a colour that goes with everything and if you want to add the colour you prefer in the future, it will apply very easily on top of the white coat.

Adding warmth to your home with beige

Over the decades, it’s interesting to see just how colour trends have changed over time, from the colourful colours of the 1960s to the fashionable rise or rose gold in the 2010s. In the 2000s, beige was the popular fashion colour of the time and it keeps on returning again and again. The colour reflects warmth and comfort and is a perfect choice if you love a minimalist look. When you buy paints online, there are many different shades of beige, from light to dark, to choose from for your interior walls. Most homeowners choose neutral beige as it goes with any colour and design that is imaginable, but it might be best to add some other colours to the living space too to avoid making the space look too dull.