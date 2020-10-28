How to Take Care of Yourself During Lockdown

The lockdown has definitely made things harder for many people, especially those over 50. From the clubs and events being canceled to most over the age of 50 being at the greatest risk of serious health issues if contracting COVID-19, many have not left the house.

But, taking care of yourself during this time is imperative. That’s because a healthy body will keep you around longer, and there is a lot that you can do. We’ll go over a few ways to take care of yourself both physically and mentally during this time, so you’re happy and healthy.

Eat Right

The first thing is to eat right. Eating right while working from home is much easier said than done. After all, between forgetting to eat to gravitating towards more unhealthy foods, it can be a struggle.

But, by choosing healthy foods, avoiding junk food, and exercising both indoors and outdoors if possible, you’ll be able to keep the weight off.

Eating right also involves making sure you drink water too. Drinking water does help stave off hunger, and also, planning your meals is great.

Limit Alcohol

Limiting alcohol may be hard, especially if you’re someone who loves to have their mimosas and mixed drinks. They’re great, but they cause weight gain, and sometimes people use alcohol as a substitute for other solutions.

The best thing for you to do is to limit your alcohol, and make sure you’re not drinking every day. This also cuts down on the empty calories, and other side effects of this.

Try to choose wine or a bloody Mary when drinking, because your mixed drinks are hefty calories.

Get Sleep

Sleep is very important, especially as you get older. Sleep is needed to process information from the day before. Sleep also helps with weight loss too, and it can help reduce cravings, and also improve your metabolic rate.

If you’re not sleeping enough, it damages both your physical and your mental health, so get a few winks, and try to sleep as much as you can, ideally 7-9 hours a night. As you get older, you may find yourself hitting the bathroom a bit more, but if you’re getting proper sleep, it can help you.

Get interested in a hobby

Hobbies are great. They’re distractive, and good for you to do. A great hobby will help you feel good, and it can take your mind off of anything going on. If you’re depressed due to the lack of things you can do, you can try doing something at home.

You can get into gardening, or start doing yoga, or even collecting and other fun things. Hobbies are good because they keep the mind busy and makes it easier for you.

Consider visiting Friends Online

If you’re over fifty, or at risk, you probably haven’t seen too many friends, or even family in some cases. You can however, use Zoom or Skype to have conversations with your friends and family when you can’t see them.

While it doesn’t replace in-person meetings, this is a great way to get yourself active and happy, and you’ll definitely be a lot better off if you see your friends and connect.

Remember just because you’re locked down doesn’t mean that you’re not going to see anyone period. Schedule remote ways to see the people you care about.

Get Outside

Don’t be afraid to go outside alone. Don’t go to crowded places obviously, but a park or forest where you can walk around alone is a great way to improve your health and wellness. This is not only is good exercise, but also, it gets your attention off of the doom and gloom of thee world as well.

Getting outside is a wonderful amazing thing, and it can help improve your health and wellness, and it’s a great way to get away from the screens, news, and any doom and gloom that’s otherwise there.

Get Help!

Finally, consider getting help. This has been hard on everyone, but if you need someone to talk to, there are ways to get it.

BetterHelp is one of the best online therapy resources out there for you to use. There are counselors available that you can talk to, and you can discuss your problems with a trained professional, all from the comfort of your own home.

This is great for those at-risk people who can’t get out too go see a therapist, and it’s a valid tool for those who are suffering at home.

Remember, you’re not alone, and you can get help talking to someone.

When it comes to taking care of yourself, it’s not easy during this time. Sometimes, it’s easier to just slack and continue to do what you’ve been doing. But we gave you some amazing tips to take care of yourself here, and you can improve your health and wellness with these important tips to consider.