Maximise your Chance of Success in your Job Search over 50 post Lockdown

Article by Ceri Wheeldon

For many the announcement of a second lockdown and the extension of the furlough scheme may offer a temporary lifeline for those who thought their jobs would be lost. However, we still face an uncertain future.

For those who believed , at the beginning of 2020, that their jobs were secure, suddenly finding themselves unemployed, especially in these difficult times, is a massive shock to the system.

But where do you start to look for a job when the landscape has changed so dramatically.

Don’t rush to put together a CV and answer every job ad you see. You are going to set yourself up for disappointment and rejection.

First of all stand back and take a deep breath.

First things to do when starting your job search

There are three things you need to look at in the first instance

Which of your skills are transferrable Which of those skills do you WANT to use in the future ( just because you are good at something doesn’t mean you enjoy doing it) What industry sectors are not in decline and would still have demand for the skill you are able to offer.

Lockdown and home working has created increased demand in some sectors. For example Logistics companies, pharmaceutical companies, biotech, financial services, government, healthcare, internet companies, telecommunications, food retailers have all continued to recruit in relatively large numbers.

Rather than send out hundreds of CVs using a scattergun approach, truly understand your marketable skills and how they match each and every individual job you are applying for. Every CV you send out has to be tailored to each specific vacancy. Competition for jobs is tough – you have to maximise your chance of getting that first interview by investing time in the early stages. A generic CV is highly unlikely to get the results you hope for. Shorten the odds of being the successful candidate by putting in the time up front and being focussed in your approach.

I have written frequently about determining your marketable skills . The careers module of my Midlife MOT programme has a comprehensive guide/workbook to help you to do this – I have made it available without having to buy the full Midlife MOT programme.

Be optimistic. Believe in yourself, believe in your skills and believe in the fact that your life experience can be a bonus to any employer in these challenging times.

If you want to book a one on one job search strategy review with me I do have some availability – you can email me at ceri@fabafterfifty.com for details. For those who only know me through this site and by following me on social media I was a successful headhunter for more than 25 years, working on both sides of the Atlantic – and I have coached more people through the interview process and helped corporates fill more job vacancies than I can remember!

The job search process will not be easy for anybody at the moment – but don’t waste time doing the wrong things which will lead to disillusionment and disappointment.

Stay positive, stay safe – and look at your job search as an opportunity to change your life over 50 for the better!