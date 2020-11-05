A new bed or at the very least, a new mattress is essential for your general wellbeing. You need to ensure you get a good night’s sleep and keep your back supported while you do. As we age, back pain and problems become more common so why tempt fate? If you aren’t waking up rested or comfortable, then chances are you need a new bed. Here are some other telltale signs.

You wake up still tired

Perhaps you toss and turn during the night or wake up still tired. This could be a sign you’re not sleeping properly in your current bed. Getting a new bed is much easier nowadays, and even with the recent restrictions, you can still buy beds online. Choose from a range of frames and find the one that best matches the rest of your bedroom decor. Get a new mattress as well as often this is the key to the problem.

Your mattress is sagging

If your bed dips in the middle this is one of the signs you need a new mattress. Sagging like this means that the springs aren’t working as they once did and the mattress won’t be able to provide you with sufficient support. If you tend to roll into a bit of a dip in the night, particularly if you’re sleeping with a partner, this could also be because the foam is losing its shape. Invest in a new mattress and if need be, a new bed so it ideally can be fitted into the frame.

You have aches and pains

Uncomfortable beds are one of the main causes of back pain. If you wake up in the morning with aches and pains, you probably haven’t been sleeping in the proper position. If you have back or neck problems in general, speak to your physician about the best type of bed for you. They will be able to provide helpful insights into the problem.

Your bed is noisy

If your bed is creaking away every single time you move then it’s about time you replaced it. A creaking bed means that it’s losing its support and the noise is probably irritating you in the night as it is. Invest in a new, solid frame that gives you a quieter night’s sleep. Before you buy a new bed, check where the sound is coming from as it could possibly be the mattress or box spring that needs replacing.

You prefer sleeping elsewhere

If you prefer sleeping elsewhere such as your partner’s bed or even your sofa, this is a telltale sign your bed just isn’t doing the trick. Getting a new bed could even help to strengthen your relationship. Your new bed will be more welcoming and you’ll both get a better night’s sleep. Trying to sleep in an uncomfy bed is even worse when there are two of you. It’s time to upgrade your bed before the cold weather arrives and finally get a good night’s sleep this winter.