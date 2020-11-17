Review of BIOEFFECT 30 day treatment serum

Review by Ceri Wheeldon

With beauty salons closed once again as we find ourselves in Lockdown part two, I thought it would be a good time to try some at home beauty treatments.

Although I think I gave a pretty good skincare routine, now and again I feel it needs an extra boost. The stress of this year had definitely taken its toll when it comes to my skin.

I am just part way through a 30 day intensive treatment cycle using BIOEFFECT 30 Day Treatment.

This is an intensive serum containing EGF, IL-1a and KGF growth factors which are natural to the human skin and which are derived from barley plants cultivated in Iceland. These growth factors work together to help skin cells boost production of collagen and elastin and increase the skin’s capacity to store water. The result is healthier, firmer skin.

It is also said to minimise fine lines and wrinkles, decrease pore size, and reduce redness.

The 30 day supply comprises 3 vials, each containing sufficient serum for 10 days.

It is colourless and fragrance free. It is also alcohol and oil free.

You apply a few drops to clean skin morning and evening- including around the eye area. It is quickly absorbed, and non-greasy, leaving skin feeling fresh after application.

The results

10 days into the treatment my skin is definitely plumper and more hydrated. My pores across my cheeks are also shrinking. It’s too soon yet to see if there is any significant difference in terms of fine lines and wrinkles but I am optimistic.

What I can say is that skin feels really smooth after applying and it acts as a great primer!

The serum is designed to be used as a booster from one to four times a year.

On the downside it is not cheap, costing £210 for the 30 day cycle. However, and in -salon hydrating treatment using hyaluronic acid would cost significantly more – from what I can see so far the hydration results are just as good.

I was fortunate enough to be gifted this to try. However – pending the final result after the full 30 days I would consider purchasing in the future. I don’t invest in salon treatments so I can justify the occasional splurge on a product that really does make a difference, and I think the BIOEFFECT 30 day serum does.