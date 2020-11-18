The Secret of Staying Fashionable Over 50

If you’re approaching the big 5-0, you might be feeling a little apprehensive about what your fifties will hold. Fortunately, one thing you won’t have to worry about is staying stylish. With a variety of options for women of all ages, hitting your fifties doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the latest trends. In fact, some of the most stylish women out there are rocking the latest styles in midlife. If you want to stay fashionable when you’re over 50, take a look at these top tips now:

Stick to Dark Denim

Don’t discard denim when you’re in your fifties – it’s a staple wardrobe item that can be worn in a multitude of ways. However, dark denim is the most versatile option, and it can also help to streamline your silhouette. With boots or heels, dark denim jeans can be dressed up for nights out or dinner with friends. Alternatively, indigo jeans can easily be pared down with flats, pumps or trainers for a more casual style.

Make the Most of Accessories

Accessorising your outfit is essential, regardless of your age. As you embrace your fifties, however, you can experiment with a whole new range of additions. From Hot Diamonds jewellery and chic clutch bags to an oversized tote and wraparound cape, there are endless combinations to play with. As well as enhancing your style, many accessories also increase the functionality of your outfit. With laptop pockets, tablet covers and mobile phone covers, for example, you can turn your chic handbag into a mobile office.

Know Your Style

You may think you already know what suits you but it’s worth trying out some different styles and cuts. As we get older, a shape changes, which means that a whole new range of options may be on offer. If you’ve always shied away from A-line skirts in favour of a flared or draped finish, now might be the right time to start experimenting again. Whether you hit the shops and try the items you’d normally walk past or order a haul of new garments online, be bold and remember nothing is off-limits.

Add a Pop of Colour

When you’re not sure what to wear, it’s easy to reach for something black. Of course, it’s a timeless clothing colour and you’ve undoubtedly got a whole load of pieces you can combine. Alternatively, opting for neutral colours, like greys and creams, can seem like an easy way to put your outfit together.

However, the right colours can transform your appearance and turn your outfit into something altogether more stylish. From ice blues to vibrant fuchsias, there are hues to suit everyone.

If you’re not sure where to start, begin by standing in front of a window and holding different coloured fabrics up to your face. The natural light will help to confirm which shades enhance your natural colouring and which ones diminish it. Once you’ve done this, finding the perfect hues is easier than you think.

Make Sure Shoes are Versatile

There’s no reason you can’t rock a pair of stilettos well into your fifties, but many women find that a lifetime of wearing high heels can lead to discomfort. Fortunately, you don’t have to forego fabulous shoes in your fifties, even if you are ready to hang up your stilettos.

A block, midi or kitten heel is a great alternative that will be more comfortable and infinitely more versatile. Additionally, you can opt for flats, loafers, pumps and trainers for more casual events and daywear.

Embrace Prints and Patterns

If you usually stick to block colours, you’re missing out on a great range of prints, patterns and textures. From bold maxi dresses to chic workwear, incorporating a wider range of designs into your wardrobe will allow you to maximise your style. What’s more – prints and patterns are an easy way to inject more colour into your closet.

Transform Your Midlife Style

Hitting 50 gives you the perfect opportunity to reinvent your style and try something new. With so many different trends hitting the catwalk every season, there really is something to suit every style and body shape. If you’re stuck in a clothing rut or unsure what works best for you, be brave and experiment as much as possible. Taking selfies, posting your pics online or asking trusted friends for feedback will help to boost your confidence and find clothing options that highlight your best features. As you embrace a whole new style, you’ll be going into your fifties feeling better than ever.