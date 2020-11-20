Do we all need to bring out our inner Moira Rose during the pandemic?

Article by Ceri Wheeldon

At the time of writing , here in the UK we are half way through our second lockdown. So many people I talk to are saying that the are finding it so much harder than the first, the shorter days and miserable weather are not helping- at least for the first lockdown we were able to enjoy sunny days – and our gardens. Many are finding it difficult to remain optimistic and motivated.

So what can we do to help give ourselves a boost in these difficult times?

I have just finished watching all six seasons of Schitt’s Creek on Netflix. For those who haven’t seen it, it is a Canadian comedy following the lives of the fictional Rose family who fall on hard times, having been used to immense wealth and an opulent lifestyle. When forced to leave their mansion with only suitcases of clothes (in the case of matriarch Moira Rose an additional collection of wigs) we see the family adjust to life living in two motel rooms in a small town (Schitt’s Creek).

The only remaining reminder of the lives they once led are their designer wardrobes. Moira Rose was an actress and had once starred in a daytime soap. Her character is eccentric, overly dramatic and has a sense of entitlement. She refuses to accept that her change in circumstances is anything other than temporary. She is confident that her entrepreneurial husband will somehow save them and enable them to return to their luxury lifestyle. Despite all the local residents dressing mostly in sweatshirts or plaid shirts and jeans, every day Moira dresses for the life she once had and is positive that she will have again. All of her (monochrome) outfits are over the top, heavily accessorised ( she seems to get away with wearing three statement necklaces when most of us would feel quite daring wearing just one) . There is lots of sparkle. She selects her wig to reflect her mood , anything from a dark bob to tumbling Nicole Kidman style curls. She dresses up and shows up every single day, even as she (and the rest of the family) become more involved in the local community and form friendships and revisit their old values and way of life. Moira’s way of dressing never waivers.

Dressing up and showing up

How she dresses and presents itself seems to be her personal armour in fighting difficult circumstances. No matter how hopeless their circumstances might appear. Every day she dresses up and shows up.

None of us are living the lives we envisaged at the start of 2020. Life as we know it has changed dramatically this year, and even simple things we took for granted such as spending time with friends and family are not an option at this time.

So, should we all take a leaf out of the book of Moira Rose, and dress up in our ‘glad rags’ instead of our comfy at home clothes as we face these difficult times – even if for just a few days to give ourselves a lockdown reboot? Dress for a party with ourselves. So much has been written about the psychology of fashion and how what we wear can affect how we feel. I for one know that at times when I’ve been under the weather with a bug, just emerging with the energy to blow dry my hair, do my make up and dress to face the outside world helps me to feel better instantly. The ritual of getting ready and deciding what to wear can totally change my mindset.

In a bizarre coincidence I have recently started to research my family tree and discovered that a branch of my own ancestors was called Rose (although no Moiras discovered to date) so perhaps now is the time to bring out my inner ‘Rose’. So what do you think, are you ready to join me in a Lockdown Reboot a la Moira Rose? The more OTT the better !!

PS for those who haven’t watched Schitts Creek but are thinking of doing so, I have to admit to wondering what on earth it was about in the first couple of episodes as the Rose family seemed to be so shallow and objectionable – but I’m so glad I stayed with it – I binge watched it in the end, and it had the ‘feel good’ factor I needed at the moment. Every character was superbe – I was sorry to hear that season six was the final one – despite winning lots of awards.