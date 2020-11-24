Welcome to Fab after Fifty

At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives.

The latest in nutrition and fitness to be healthy over 50!

Tips to look best possible fabulous YOU!

Whether you're setting up a business or looking for employment, make sure you're marketable over 50

Home Efficiency Tips From The Pros

tops tips for energy efficiency in the home image

 

For many of us, making sure that our homes remain energy efficient is a top priority. After all, with the rising cost of bills, we need to ensure that we use as little as possible. 

But how do you actually make your house more efficient? In this post, we explore some advice from the pros. Steal some of the ideas below for your home. 

Add Extra Thick Insulation To Your Attic

Most homes have a couple of inches of insulation in the attic. But when researchers did a cost-benefit analysis of insulation thickness versus money saved on heating bills, they found something interesting — the thicker the insulation, the lower the overall cost of running a home (up to a certain point). 

Installing modern insulation is much easier than many people imagine. If you don’t use your attic for anything other than storage, contractors will usually spray foam, carpeting the entire area around a foot deep, before adding walkways and platforms. Others will roll out thick sheets of insulation – again around 300mm in depth. The latter looks better but typically costs more. Either way, you can prevent warm air from convecting up through your home and escaping through the roof. 

Reseal Your Windows And Doors

Take a look at the perimeter of your doors and windows. You should notice that there’s a sealing material running around the edge, designed to keep the elements at bay. Contractors call this stuff weather stripping, and it is standard in most modern homes. 

There’s a problem, though – it has a nasty habit of wearing out over time. And when that happens, warm air escapes from your home and your heating bills start to skyrocket. 

You can pick up weather stripping from pretty much any hardware store and fit it yourself. It’s usually relatively cheap, and it should last the better part of five years. 

If you have been living in your home for a long time and you know that you haven’t changed it for a long time, go out and check it. Usually, you can tell if it’s degraded by a simple visual inspection. 

Replace Your Old Appliances

Appliance technology moved on a lot over the last decade. Brands got much better at constructing products that frugally sipped energy while providing homeowners with all the services that they expect. 

If you haven’t swapped out your appliances for a while, you should consider replacing them. It’ll improve the efficiency of your home and save you a lot of money in the long-run. 

Create a list of appliances that you can change. Start with your boiler as this uses the most energy of any unit in your home. Then move over to things like the oven and the tumble dryer – both of which can cost you a small fortune every month. 

If you decide to overhaul your heating system, spend some time learning about the types of radiators you can get on this website. You may find that you can make additional efficiency savings by choosing the right products. 

Replace Your Windows

According to government sources, windows account for around ten per cent of the average building’s heating bill. That might not sound like much, but it soon adds up over time. 

Fortunately, there are plenty of budget options for replacing your windows at a low cost. Plus, most modern windows feature energy-saving glazing that helps to keep your costs down. 

Installing windows is also an investment that keeps on giving. Doing it usually adds value to your property, allowing you to sell it for more when you put it on the market. 

Install A Smart Thermostat

 The days of regulating the temperature in your home using a dumb thermostat are long gone. Today, there are much more advanced tools on the market that will dramatically reduce the amount of energy your property consumes. 

Smart thermostats are innovative because they allow you to adjust settings on the fly. 

Let’s say that you know that you’re going to be late home from work. Well, there’s no point heating an empty house, so you just fire up the app on your phone and tell the heating to remain off until you get back. 

Most commercially-available thermostats have design integrations that help you save money. So, for instance, some have tools that detect when you leave the house so that they know when to turn off and on. 

Others will actually make a record of your heating choices and then use machine learning to predict the temperature that you’ll want on any given day. 

 

