Your gut and how it feels – Examining gut health

Article by Amber Tsai

Our body is home to about 300 to 500 different types of bacteria. They can be found in our gastrointestinal tract or GI tract. While some of these bacteria are good and some bad, all of them are crucial to our gut health.

The balance between the good and bad bacteria is the indication of our gut health. Though we want to keep the bad bacteria to a minimum, it does not necessarily mean that we should eradicate and flush out the bad ones from our systems.

Why is gut health so crucial, you ask? Your gut is the MVP when it comes to overall health. The responsibility of the gut, which is more than just your intestines, is to breakdown the nutrients from the food we consume and distribute it to our bloodstreams. The GI tract includes your mouth, oesophagus, stomach, large and small intestines- all playing an important role in your overall well-being as they are the ones tasked with the duty to absorb all the nutrients from the food we eat.

A healthy gut is home to immune boosting cells that ward off bad bacteria, viruses, and fungi which cause infections and illnesses. Our gut also coordinates with our brain through nerves and various hormones to ensure our vital organs are functioning properly.

Telling if our gut is healthy does not require us to act upon our feelings. There are clear signs that indicate a healthy gut, more importantly clearer signs that indicate an unhealthy one.

An upset tummy

Gas, bloating, constipation, diarrhoea are everyday struggles that we ignore. These are clear indications of an unhealthy GI tract. Along with absorbing the good, it is also responsible for discarding the bad.

One of the key responsibilities of the gut is to help the body eliminate waste. While each person has unique bowel movement cycles, it is important to have a consistent and regular one. A regular poop cycle can be anywhere between once every three days to twice in one day.

Burping and passing gas also aid to eliminate waste from our body. Trust us, we know it can be embarrassing- but it is your body’s way of telling you it has excess toxins!

Diet with processed foods

The good bacteria have a taste for the good stuff. They know what is beneficial for our body and like cooperating with us. Eating a diet that is rich in sugar and high processed food leads to the weakening of the presence of the good guys.

They like having their work cut out for them and prefer an environment that is rich with whole grains, high fibre, and natural food. In fact, when there is an absence of good bacteria in our bodies, that is when we develop sugar craving. Refined sugar, high fructose corn syrup, are closely linked with inflammation and bloating.

Unintentional change in body weight

When there is an imbalance in your gut, absorbing the nutrients from the food you eat becomes difficult. Losing or gaining weight, unintentionally, is a sign of poor gut health.

Weight loss is commonly caused by small intestinal bacterial overgrowth or SIBO. The presence of excessive bacteria in the small intestines is detrimental to food and nutrient absorption, emphasizing yet again the importance of bad and good gut bacteria. Nutritional deficiency and weight loss are the most obvious symptoms of SIBO.

Weight gain, on the other hand, can be attributed to insulin resistance. When excessive sugar regulates in the body, we develop insulin resistance – making us susceptible to diabetes and other lifestyle diseases.

Snooze cycles

Believe it or not, most of the serotonin or happy chemicals for our body is produced in our gut. It is this happy chemical that is responsible for our mood and even our sleep. When there is an imbalance of bacteria, producing serotonin becomes more difficult. This in turn results in sleep disturbances, insomnia and even fatigue.

It is well established that we need rest to function properly. Lack of sleep can cause further damage to our health as it makes us feel groggy and irritable.

Auto-immune conditions

The bacteria in our gut produce proteins. These proteins may sometimes trigger auto-immune diseases such as multiple sclerosis (MS), rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis. Researchers are discovering new findings every day that establish a clearer relation between our gut health and such auto-immune disorders.

Food intolerances

Often mistaken for food allergies, food intolerances are certain foods that our bodies have a hard time to digest, process, absorb nutrients from, and finally excrete. Bacterial imbalance in our gut, and the absence of good gut bacteria is what causes food intolerance. Abdominal pain, nausea, bloating, gas, are some of the most common side effects of food intolerances and a sign of poor gut health.

Skin health

Instagram filters aside, the secret to glowing skin and dewy look does not lie within spending a fortune on makeup. Your gut health can take most of the credit here as well. Breakouts, rashes, redness, itchiness, and even eczema are signs that your gut health is not good and therefore your skin health has to bear the brunt of it.

The balance of good and bad

Improving your gut health is not rocket science. Lifestyle changes, eating the right diet, proper sleep cycles can all lead to balancing out the bad and good gut bacteria. Following these actionable is a no-brainer:

Getting enough sleep – Our sleep cycles have become even more erratic since the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus. A regular sleep cycle is the key to well-balanced gut health. A sleep cycle ranging from 7-8 hours comes highly recommended.

Eliminate stress from your life – When your body is under stress, it impacts its overall health including the gut. Try walking, meditating, aromatherapy, or any other activity that helps you feel relaxed.

Chew your food – Enjoy your meals and elongate them for more than just taste. Chewing your food properly helps the body to better absorb nutrients and process it easily. Digestion of well-chewed food is easier therefore providing relief to your gut and the bacteria in it.

H2O all the way: Drinking water is beneficial to your gut health. Staying hydrated helps with the muscular lining of the intestines which in turn help good gut bacteria thrive.

Watch what you eat: There are certain foods that our guts love and some that they do not. Prebiotics, probiotics and synbiotics are all great for your gut. Include more fermented food, yogurt, whole grains, fibre in your diet and see your gut health become better.

With our lives changing drastically post the pandemic – stress, lack of sleep, and lack of proper exercise are common challenges that we are all undergoing. Our immune systems are on overdrive and to maintain a healthy gut is now more crucial than ever.

Instead of resorting to synthetic, mass produced, big pharma drugs, which aim to treat symptoms rather than causes, it is better to look at plant-based healing.

Improving your gut health, naturally

Natural healing techniques, especially plant-based supplements can be the extra conditioning that your overall and specifically your gut health needs. With minimal to no side-effects, plant-based vitamins and supplements are safe to consume for everyone.

Amber Tsai is a Los Angeles-based entrepreneur in the wellness industry. She values her family and her health above everything else. Upon receiving her MBA from USC Marshall School of a Business, she began Kaer to as a continuation of her family’s legacy in the herbal supplement space.