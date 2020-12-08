Top 6 New Year’s Resolutions You Should Make to Make 2021 Your Best Year

The holidays are in full swing mode, and the New Year is fast approaching. While 2020 has been a challenging year due to the COVID-19 pandemic that disrupted plans globally, 2021 offers a glimmer of hope to bid farewell to the nightmarish year. Having been locked down in our homes, limiting social interactions, and making calculated movement during our daily routine, 2020 also allowed us to reflect on our priorities and make tangible goals for 2021. To make the best of it, here are some ideas that can inspire your resolutions.

Get fit and stay healthy

Your fitness goals have probably been on your to-do-list for many years, but you either start and never push through, or it falls off your list first. The pandemic has made it clear that staying healthy is vital. Make 2021 your year of fitness by all means. You can make this possible in several ways such as doing yoga, signing up for the gym, morning runs, or doing your structured fitness routine at home.

Staying healthy also means eating the right foods. You can watch your calorie intake if you’re trying to lose weight by implementing superfoods in your diet. Staying active and sticking to fitness can be very whelming, and you may feel like giving up; make plans of getting a workout partner to keep you motivated.

Have a savings plan to help you save more money

With the pay-cuts and lay-offs happening due to the pandemic, saving more money should be among your priorities in 2021. Increasing your income may not be an easy way to take control of your finances, but you can do so with a budget and a savings plan. To reduce your monthly expenses, find value in all your purchases, and avoid impulse buying.

You can start a retirement savings plan with beneficial accounts like 401(k), pay off pending debts such as student loans that accumulate interest over the years, and shop with a guarantee of cashback to help you save more.

Make the upgrades you have been putting on hold

To make 2021 your best year, resolve to improve the quality of your life by making upgrades. Be it a home remodel, building upon an old hobby, upgrading the family car, or financing a mortgage for a bigger and better home, make sure in 2021 you add a little joy to your life. With a better home, you can live more comfortably and make your road trips fun with a better family vehicle. Also, you can turn your hobby into a business.

Make time for your family

Between studies, work, maintaining a social life, and household chores, life can be very busy. One thing that 2020 has taught us is that we can lose people who are dear at any time. Hard as it may be, make time for your family, especially the older generation who easily get forgotten. Make a point of visiting them in nursing homes, bring the grandkids along, and if possible, find fun activities to do such as playing games or sharing meals. Take them along for vacations to make beautiful memories with them.

Find more money-making ventures

More money means you can pay off debts, make extra savings for retirement, go on vacations, or make a down payment on a vehicle or house. Whatever your financial goals are, getting a side hustle can assist you to get there fast. Truth is, there are many ways of making extra coins at the comfort of your home, especially during times when staying at home is the new normal.

You can sign up for surveys that pay, start a money-making blog on the topics that interest you, become an online tutor, turn your hobby into a business, or join affiliate marketing.

Grow intellectually

Growing intellectually will not only give you more knowledge on different topics, but it will help you stay ahead in school, business, politics, and health-wise. Resolve to read more books, whether for self-help or relaxation. Listen to podcasts, and take online courses that can boost your intellect.

If you’re looking to get a promotion at work or get a better job by increasing your level of education, 2021 is the perfect year to do so. Get a diploma, undergraduate degree, master’s, or even a Doctorate. You can also attend training, conferences, and workshops.

Bottom Line

2021 offers a clean slate to better your life; make New Year’s resolutions that stick. You can do so by growing intellectually, engaging in more money-making ventures, staying fit and healthy, and focusing on your family. Also, get a savings plan and reduce your expenses, as well as make upgrades that you have been putting on hold to make 2021 your best year.