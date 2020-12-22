Interview with KeraHealth hair growth system founder Fay Afghahi

Interview by Ceri Wheeldon

Thinning hair is a problem faced by many women in midlife and beyond. Fay Afghahi experienced the problem first hand, and founded product range to combat hair loss and promote hair growth. Fay shares the story behind her products with Fab after Fifty.

What is the story behind the KeraHealth brand?

The brand really came about quite organically. My experience as Editor In Chief of Elle Arabia had given me a great insight as to what women were looking for in terms of beauty products and also meant that I had the opportunity to try nearly all of the beauty innovations as they launched.

I realised that the best results I always seemed to get was when I was supplementing or writing articles for detoxes, or experiences about health spa’s. This really motivated me to research in greater depth, the benefits of beauty as a by product of wellness, and that is how I created KeraHealth Beauty Thru Wellness.

What prompted you to develop a range of products and treatments to address hair loss?

I have suffered hair loss my entire life, through stress, pregnancy and before I knew it in my early forties I realised that I have a quarter of the amount of hair than I used to! I had really tried all types of treatments, some worked for a while, others not at all. Then the more I researched the matter the more I understood that the problem of hair loss is prevalent across the world, for both men and women. I am convinced had I known, what I know now, in my 20’s I wouldn’t have gone through all the hair loss that I have experienced.

What was your starting point on your development journey?

Science! I spoke to scientists and formulators to understand the science behind hair growth and hair loss, what science tells us the body needs to grow strong healthy hair and what science tells us causes hair loss. My approach is very nerdy, but this is what I really believe is important and works. As of this point we sourced naturally sourced, clinically proven ingredients for our formula.

KeraHealth Hair is described as a ‘nutraceutical’. What is this and how does it differ from other hair supplements and products?

A nutraceutical by definition gives extra health and wellness benefits, going beyond that of a classical supplement. Typically with KeraHealth Hair both for the Men and Women formulas we have added powerful, clinically studied botanicals that provide stress adaptogenic and immunity boosting benefits.

When choosing a supplement, any supplement I think its very important to consider the following points-

Bioavailability: can the ingredient actually be absorbed by your body or are you just flushing the supplement out.

Clinical studies: Have the ingredients been clinically proven or are the just supported by spectacular, sexy marketing campaigns?

Clean ingredients: Make sure your supplements are clean and stearate free and of course drug free!

What causes hair loss?

There are several reasons linked to hair loss, the most common being stress, hormonal changes, illness, nutritional gaps and of course the aging process. I always encourage clients to run blood test with their Dr to make sure they are not deficient in things like iron, vitamin D, check their hormone levels etc

Why is KeraHealth effective?

Even though the reasons for hair loss can vary, science has told us what the body needs to grow hair. Hair is 96% composed of keratin, with age, illness, oxidative stress the natural reserve of keratin in the body decreases. Our exclusive ingredient KerCysteine is a highly absorbable form of keratin that nourishes the hair follicles, strengthens them and stimulating them to growth. Even hair follicles that are dormant. The other ingredients in the KeraHealth Hair formulas -such as vitamins, minerals and botanicals, antioxidants work synergistically with the KerCysteine nourishing and strengthening the hair follicles , improving scalp microcirculation and also addressing the causes behind hair loss such as oxidative stress.

Talking to my hairdresser, he says that his clients who have had covid ( even mild symptoms) have suffered hair loss. Is KeraHealth safe for those recovering to use?

Absolutely, KeraHealth Hair simply gives the body what it needs to nourish and stimulate the hair follicles, the formulas contain naturally sourced, clinically tested ingredients that are drug free. Should people not be comfortable using a supplement there is also the option of using our Follicle Hero Care system, that also contains ingredients clinically proven to dramatically reduce hair loss and stimulate growth and increase hair protein content.

The antioxidants in the formulas are what are called “Primary Antioxidants” meaning they respond to all types of oxidative stress, they are very good for supporting the immune system.

How quickly should you be able to see a difference to hair quality ?

Our clinical studies show that results can be seen after the first month of use, but to really experience all the results we do recommend a minimum 3 months of use and at least 6 months. Hair will be strengthened, denser with increased brightness and sheen.

Is KeraHealth designed as a short term boost to thicken and strengthen hair or is it something that you would need to continue to use long term to maintain the results?

I always explain that when you want to put on muscle at the gym, you need to eat well and nourish your body correctly- its not something that happens over night. Well, it’s the same thing with building up your hair follicles, they need care and nourishment.

Can you use on all hair types (including coloured)

Yes, KeraHealth really is for everyone- the only time we do not recommend using the supplements is for pregnant or breastfeeding women.

Does it prevent hair loss as well as promote hair growth?

Yes, the action of the formula nourishes and strengthens the hair follicles so that it is capable of maintain the hair strand, and at the same time the follicle is stimulated to growth.

Top reasons why people suffering from hair loss/thinning hair should use KeraHealth in preference to other products.

A comprehensive approach: We offer our 360 Hair Health Plan- a 4 step hair care system that includes supplementation, cleansing of the hair and scalp, nourishment of the hair and scalp and our scalp energizer that is amazing for improving scalp microcirculation.

Bioavailability: our ingredients have very high absorbablity rates

Clinical studies: Our ingredients been clinically proven or are the just supported by spectacular, sexy marketing campaigns?

Clean ingredients: Our supplements are clean and stearate free and of course drug free!

