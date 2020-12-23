Anita Gabrielle: The ‘Dyke in a Hat’ Raising Money For Parkinson’s Disease

Article by Jasmine Hodge

Around 145,000 people live with Parkinson’s in the UK and it is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world. With other fifty years of research history, the condition is most understood today than it ever was. We are getting closer and closer to a cure every day; however, this is only possible with funding for life-saving research.

66-year-old singer-songwriter and self-proclaimed “dyke in a hat”, Anita Gabrielle, has spent her life fighting against obstacles put in her path as an artist, from being a woman to being gay and as an older woman in the music industry still finds her opportunities to be heard limited. However, for the Bedford based singer’s latest releases, the forthcoming EP, ‘Just Neat’ and the single, ‘Best Friends’, she has found inspiration from her brother, Michael, who lives with Parkinson’s Disease and is looking to raise both awareness and funds to assist others affected by the condition.

Michael was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease last year. Resolving to bring some good from this challenging situation, she has produced a brand-new EP and is donating funds from sales into research of the disease. Her efforts attracted the attention of Grammy Award-winning songwriter Amy Wadge who contributes vocals and piano to the forthcoming single, ‘Best Friends’.

Using skills to try and help

“When someone you love gets affected by a disease, you just want to use whatever skills you might have to try and help. I like to write songs and am putting together ‘Just Neat’ an EP of self-penned songs to try and raise money for research into Parkinson’s disease. I hope it will be a journey that will also be good fun!” says Anita.

With an undoubtful Joni Mitchell twang to her voice and guitar style, it is no wonder that Anita has taken inspiration from the folk legend. Inspired to first pick up a guitar and write music after her brother introduced her to the music of Joni Mitchell in the late sixties, the EP is a tribute to their relationship and features the redoubtable talents Amy Wadge (best-known for her song writing collaborations with Ed Sheeran).

Here you can watch Anita introduce the project https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZoPJ5FcVMoo&feature=youtu.be

Championed as one of the ‘women making waves’ on BBC Radio Cambridge in January, she has also made a name for herself through the print media (https://www.bedfordindependent.co.uk/bedford-musician-collaborates-with-ed-sheeran-songwriter-for-parkinsons-charity/ ) gaining attention for her caring nature and catchy tunes. After beginning her writing and performing career since the late 1960s, in the 1980s, she achieved national coverage of her band, The Crew, in Melody Maker, as well as supporting icons such as Divine and Labi Siffre and has continued to write and perform ever since, firstly with ZeNaNa and ‘mature girl group’, The Favourite Aunties, honing her sound to include elements of pop, acoustic rock and folk.

“Obviously, I was absolutely thrilled to be supported by someone with the credentials of an artist like Amy, who not only has worked with Ed Sheeran but many other major artists such as Camila Cabello and Lady Antebellum too”.

As a passionate campaigner for older women’s rights and LGBTQ+ issues, she had been publicly ‘outed’ as a lesbian by a newspaper just as her music career was taking off in the 1980s. Recently battling back from a cancer scare herself, the removal of a kidney and a hip replacement, her passion and energy is evident in her new songs, exquisitely-crafted acoustic songs which strike you straight in your soul, from the plaintive ‘Best Friends’ to the delicate swoon of ‘Avenue Louise’, whose lyrics describe the first meeting of Anita’s parents in Brussels at the end of WWII, to the incredibly pertinent sing-along, ‘I Want to Go Outside Again!’ The digital version of the EP also comes with the bonus of an orchestral version of ‘Avenue Louise’.

All money will go to Parkinson’s research and Anita has also set up a Just Giving page here