The Perfect Virtual Activities for Families who Can’t be Together this New Year’s Eve

2020 is finally drawing to a close and after what has undoubtedly been a difficult year, many of us will likely be ready to wash our hands of 2020 completely and move on to greener pastures.

But with most of the UK now living under stricter restrictions, it seems unlikely that we’ll be welcoming in the New Year with our families and friends. Which should come as no surprise considering many are thought to have just spent their Christmas alone and isolated.

With fear growing that many people may struggle to cope with isolation over what is traditionally a period for families to come together and celebrate, Chums, a retail brand for older people based in the North West, has put together a list of activities to ring in the new year with your family in true 2020 style – virtually!

So families and friends can still celebrate the end of the year with their loved ones even when they cannot be together.

It comes following a survey of 1,000 people by Chums which found that one-third (33 per cent) of Brits aged 55+ said they were worried about theirs and members of their household’s health over the festive season.

Activities for a Virtual New Year’s Eve

The activities include:

1. Guessing Each Other’s Resolutions

It wouldn’t be New Year’s without everybody making their resolutions, promising to change for the better in 2021, whether it’s as simple as joining their local gym or something more personal. But a great way to turn this into a fun game to enjoy with your friends and family is to have everyone guess each other’s resolutions for the new year.

In order to do this virtually, nominate one person for everyone to send their resolutions to then that person reads them out one by one on the zoom call and everyone takes turns in guessing who they think the resolution belongs to. You can even make it into a competition with the person who gets the most answers correct, winning a prize.

2. Make Your Own Time Capsules

Most people probably want to just forget 2020 ever happened and move on, however once all the madness has died down and things have returned to normal it may be good to look back on this unusual year to remind yourself to not take simple things like being able to visit friends and family for granted.

That’s why creating a mini time capsule is perfect, everybody can create their own and show each other what they’re putting in theirs and why. Then when everybody can hopefully be together for New Years Eve in 2021 you can all bring your time capsules and open them to remember the craziness that was 2020.

3. How Do You Say Happy New Year

No 2020 zoom call would be complete without a quiz! Challenge your family and friends to guess how different countries from around the world say “Happy New Year”. You can even take this one step further and look at different traditions from each country and try to recreate them over zoom – or just stick to the classics and all sing Auld Lang Syne together once the clock strikes midnight (at least this year you can have the lyrics up on your screen as you sing!)

4. Scavenger Hunt

This is the perfect game for a New Year’s Eve video call. It can take place around each family member’s respective household with friends and family members competing to find various items that sum up 2020 as fast as they can such as hand sanitizer, face masks and much more. And you can even make the scavenger hunt digital and challenge your family to find the weirdest New Year’s traditions from around the world or the wackiest firework display.

5. The Perfect Spotify Playlist

Spotify has a feature that allows multiple people to add songs to a playlist and by using this, each friend or family member could add a certain number of songs to a unique New Year’s playlist. You can play on your Zoom call or turn it into a competition with family members trying to guess who added which songs to the playlist. You can also have people put in songs that defined their 2020 and make people guess who picked that song – Spotify has even done most of the work for you with their 2020 wrapped which shows each account the songs they listened to most this year.