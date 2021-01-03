Welcome to Fab after Fifty

At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives. There has never been a better time to be 50! We'd love you to join in the conversation. Be Seen. Be Heard. Don’t be invisible. Be Fab after Fifty!

Join Free Today!

Join Our Community Today

Join a community of like-minded women making the second half of life the best half! The Fab after Fifty community is all about informing, sharing and inspiring.

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Get Started!

Style

Check out our latest style tips and picks to look fabulous over 50!

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Style

Diet and Fitness

The latest in nutrition and fitness to be healthy over 50!

Diet & Fitness

Beauty

Tips to look best possible fabulous YOU!

Beauty

Career

Whether you're setting up a business or looking for employment, make sure you're marketable over 50

Career

New Year Challenge to Stay Fabulous over 50 Day One: Bling It On!

Challenge set by Julia Rees

New year challenge to stay fabulous over 50 in lockdown image

 

Welcome to the first day of the “New Year New You” Challenge, and here is your challenge for tomorrow.

Hopefully you’ve read the introduction to the challenge ( there is also a short video talking about the reasons behind it) as we start 2021 in such a different way to any other during our lifetime. We decided that we had to start the challenge with a bit of a statement, so make sure that we all feel absolutely fabulous Julia has set the first challenge asking us to add a bit of bling – even if we are working from home and have become used to wearing jogging bottoms and comfy tops!! Just a quick tip, I keep a statement necklace on my desk so I can quickly put it on if asked to hop onto to a zoom call 🙂

We are posting each challenge the evening before so that you have time to prepare your outfit/ your challenge ahead of time.

So here’s our first challenge set by Julia.

So, for tomorrow, let’s “Bling” it on for the New Year.

Focus on your jewellery, and wear a statement necklace (or some statement earrings) and here are 5 reasons why wearing a statement necklace is a good thing!

 

  1. A statement necklace (or earrings) draws the eye up to your face and away from any “problem” areas.

 

By creating a focal point near your face you will draw attention up towards it and consequently away from any areas you would rather not draw attention to.

      2. It’s a great way to express your personality

 Your choice of statement necklace sends a message about who you are. It may hint at a classic style, a dramatic style or at a boho personality, for example. Your style communicates with the world before you even open your mouth, so what do you want your style to be saying about you?

 

     3. A large statement necklace makes a large bust seem smaller.

 This is thanks to the optical illusion of scale. Looking at the picture below,  the middle dot on the left surrounded by large dots appears smaller, although in reality, both dots are the same size.

Think about scale when adding a necklace image

 

    4. It can add a pop of colour to your look

 A statement necklace is a really simple way to add a pop of colour to your outfit! It’s a great way to experiment with new colours or add a second or third colour to an outfit. It’s a very cheap way to have a little fun experimenting with unusual colour combinations.

 

  1. v) Statement necklaces are a great way to add interest to your outfit and also to expand a capsule wardrobe

Statement necklaces are particularly useful to make the most out of a capsule wardrobe as they let you create lots of different looks with the same basic pieces.

They are also ideal for travel, as you need less clothes to change up how your outfits/ looks.

And what I love most, is that they always fit, no matter how much pizza you ate the night before!

There are so many fabulous statement necklaces out there that cost very little but that instantly elevate your look, so have fun experimenting!

New year challenge day one bling it on image

And, if you don’t own a statement necklace, then have some fun with layering lots of fine necklaces to create your own statement!

 

The aim of this challenge is to experiment and have fun with your wardrobe, by wearing what you already own to put together new outfits.

 

It’s about putting together what you own in new ways and shaking you out of your style rut. So, just have some fun with it!

 

You can share your outfit on our Facebook Pages (  @Fabafterfifty  and  StyleConfidenceandSuccesswithJulia and ) don’t forget to follow us if you don’t already ) and if you love using social media you can also share your looks on Instagram or Twitter with #NewYearNewYouChallenge2021. #NewYearStayFab

 

“Look good, feel good, live your best life“

Julia and Ceri xo

 

P.S. Looking forward to sharing tomorrow’s challenge 🙂

Julia Rees

Julia is a Style, Confidence and Success Coach and she is passionate about helping women to look good, feel good and live their best lives. She helps women find balance, clarity, confidence, freedom and success both within their personal and professional lives, and she is also a Style, Lifestyle and Travel blogger

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Add a comment

Search Fabafterfifty

Courses (New!)

Newsletter Signup




Why not become a fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, Youtube or Pinterest and enjoy our RSS feed.

Latest Articles

Related Posts

  1. New Year Challenge to stay Fabulous Day 2: Walk with a change of direction!
  2. Start 2021 on a positive note: Introducing our New Year Challenge to stay Fabulous over 50
  3. Nine Fabulous Accessories To Wear When Leaving The House
  4. Dresses with Sleeves Challenge Day 21 – Seeing Red!
  5. Keep Looking Fabulous In Your Everyday Life

Our Facebook Page

Skip to toolbar