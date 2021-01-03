New Year Challenge to Stay Fabulous over 50 Day One: Bling It On!

Challenge set by Julia Rees

Welcome to the first day of the “New Year New You” Challenge, and here is your challenge for tomorrow.

Hopefully you’ve read the introduction to the challenge ( there is also a short video talking about the reasons behind it) as we start 2021 in such a different way to any other during our lifetime. We decided that we had to start the challenge with a bit of a statement, so make sure that we all feel absolutely fabulous Julia has set the first challenge asking us to add a bit of bling – even if we are working from home and have become used to wearing jogging bottoms and comfy tops!! Just a quick tip, I keep a statement necklace on my desk so I can quickly put it on if asked to hop onto to a zoom call 🙂

We are posting each challenge the evening before so that you have time to prepare your outfit/ your challenge ahead of time.

So here’s our first challenge set by Julia.

So, for tomorrow, let’s “Bling” it on for the New Year.

Focus on your jewellery, and wear a statement necklace (or some statement earrings) and here are 5 reasons why wearing a statement necklace is a good thing!

A statement necklace (or earrings) draws the eye up to your face and away from any “problem” areas.

By creating a focal point near your face you will draw attention up towards it and consequently away from any areas you would rather not draw attention to.

2. It’s a great way to express your personality

Your choice of statement necklace sends a message about who you are. It may hint at a classic style, a dramatic style or at a boho personality, for example. Your style communicates with the world before you even open your mouth, so what do you want your style to be saying about you?

3. A large statement necklace makes a large bust seem smaller.

This is thanks to the optical illusion of scale. Looking at the picture below, the middle dot on the left surrounded by large dots appears smaller, although in reality, both dots are the same size.

4. It can add a pop of colour to your look

A statement necklace is a really simple way to add a pop of colour to your outfit! It’s a great way to experiment with new colours or add a second or third colour to an outfit. It’s a very cheap way to have a little fun experimenting with unusual colour combinations.

v) Statement necklaces are a great way to add interest to your outfit and also to expand a capsule wardrobe

Statement necklaces are particularly useful to make the most out of a capsule wardrobe as they let you create lots of different looks with the same basic pieces.

They are also ideal for travel, as you need less clothes to change up how your outfits/ looks.

And what I love most, is that they always fit, no matter how much pizza you ate the night before!

There are so many fabulous statement necklaces out there that cost very little but that instantly elevate your look, so have fun experimenting!

And, if you don’t own a statement necklace, then have some fun with layering lots of fine necklaces to create your own statement!

The aim of this challenge is to experiment and have fun with your wardrobe, by wearing what you already own to put together new outfits.

It’s about putting together what you own in new ways and shaking you out of your style rut. So, just have some fun with it!

You can share your outfit on our Facebook Pages ( @Fabafterfifty and StyleConfidenceandSuccesswithJulia and ) don’t forget to follow us if you don’t already ) and if you love using social media you can also share your looks on Instagram or Twitter with #NewYearNewYouChallenge2021. #NewYearStayFab

“Look good, feel good, live your best life“

Julia and Ceri xo

P.S. Looking forward to sharing tomorrow’s challenge 🙂