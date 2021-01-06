Article by Ceri Wheeldon

“Your diet is a bank account. Good food choices are good investments.” – Bethenny Frankel

So, we have reached Day 4 of the challenge to help keep us positive and fabulous over 50 as we start 2021 in lockdown. For the past 9 months since the first lockdown, I have cooked and eaten most of my meals alone. Even those who live with a partner or family have been limited to eating mostly the same meals with the same people.

The challenge for today is to cook something different. If you want to immerse yourself in recipe books that’s fine, but recently I have just been ‘googling’ recipes naming ingredients I have to hand just before heading into the kitchen. It’s good to have a little spontaneity!

As a result I have found some fabulous (and easy) things to cook.

‘Salmon fillet, coconut milk, coriander’ has led me to a lovely red Thai salmon curry recipe and I have found some great recipes for chicken breast and chicken legs.

It is so easy to get bored and be tempted by snacks and takeaways but with a little creativity we can prepare a nutritious meal with just a few ingredients.

If you don’t enjoy cooking but still want to try something different – why not try making a different cocktail – just for fun!

I have worked from home for the past 25 years, and for me preparing my meal signals the end of my working day and the start of my ‘me time’. But, I have found myself getting into a meal rut, cooking the same things over and over. I used to try out new recipes when friends came for lunch or dinner – but that’s not happening at the moment! Hence a quick googling of recipes has renewed my interest in mealtimes.

I have several friends living with partners and family members who, to be creative when it comes to mealtimes have set up their own ‘Come Dine With Me’ competitions with different family members taking it in turns to cook. Some take the scoring very seriously!!

If you find any delicious recipes – do share!!

“Let food be thy medicine, thy medicine shall be thy food.” –Hippocrates

Ceri and Julia x

