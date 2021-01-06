Welcome to Fab after Fifty

At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives. There has never been a better time to be 50! We'd love you to join in the conversation. Be Seen. Be Heard. Don’t be invisible. Be Fab after Fifty!

Join Free Today!

Join Our Community Today

Join a community of like-minded women making the second half of life the best half! The Fab after Fifty community is all about informing, sharing and inspiring.

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Get Started!

Style

Check out our latest style tips and picks to look fabulous over 50!

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Style

Diet and Fitness

The latest in nutrition and fitness to be healthy over 50!

Diet & Fitness

Beauty

Tips to look best possible fabulous YOU!

Beauty

Career

Whether you're setting up a business or looking for employment, make sure you're marketable over 50

Career

New Year Challenge Day 4 to Stay Fabulous Over 50: Try a New Recipe

 Article by Ceri Wheeldon

try a new recipe january challenge iamge

“Your diet is a bank account. Good food choices are good investments.” – Bethenny Frankel

 

So, we have reached Day 4 of the challenge to help keep us positive and fabulous over 50 as we start 2021 in lockdown. For the past 9 months since the first lockdown, I have cooked and eaten most of my meals alone. Even those who live with a partner or family have been limited to eating mostly  the same meals with the same people.

The challenge for today is to cook something different. If you want to immerse yourself in recipe books that’s fine, but recently I have just been ‘googling’ recipes naming ingredients I have to hand just before heading into the kitchen. It’s good to have a little spontaneity!

As a result I have found some fabulous (and easy) things to cook.

‘Salmon fillet, coconut milk, coriander’ has led me to a lovely red Thai salmon curry recipe and I have found some great recipes for chicken breast and chicken legs.

It is so easy to get bored and be tempted by snacks and takeaways but with a little creativity we can prepare a nutritious meal with just a few ingredients.

healthy diet quote image

If you don’t enjoy cooking but still want to try something different – why not try making a different cocktail – just for fun!

cosmopoltan cocktail recipe image

I have worked from home for the past 25 years, and for me preparing my meal signals the end of my working day and the start of my ‘me time’.  But, I have found myself getting into a meal rut, cooking the same things over and over. I used to try out new recipes when friends came for lunch or dinner – but that’s not happening at the moment! Hence a quick googling of recipes has renewed my interest in mealtimes.

I have several friends living with partners and family members who, to be creative when it comes to mealtimes have set up their own ‘Come Dine With Me’ competitions with different family members taking it in turns to cook. Some take the scoring very seriously!!

If you find any delicious recipes – do share!!

 

You can share your outfit on our Facebook Pages @Fabafterfifty (@StyleConfidenceandSuccesswithJulia and don’t forget to follow us if you don’t already ) and if you love using social media you can also share your looks on Instagram or Twitter with #NewYearNewYouChallenge2021.

 

“Let food be thy medicine, thy medicine shall be thy food.” –Hippocrates

Ceri and Julia x

wear a bold print to look fabulous over 50 image

Did you miss yesterday’s challenge?

 

 

 

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterGoogle PlusYouTube

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Add a comment

Search Fabafterfifty

Courses (New!)

Newsletter Signup




Why not become a fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, Youtube or Pinterest and enjoy our RSS feed.

Latest Articles

Related Posts

  1. New Year Challenge to stay Fabulous Day 2: Walk with a change of direction!
  2. New Year Challenge to Stay Fabulous over 50 Day One: Bling It On!
  3. Start 2021 on a positive note: Introducing our New Year Challenge to stay Fabulous over 50
  4. New Year Challenge to Stay Fabulous over 50 Day 3: Wear a Bold Print
  5. New Year Challenge Day 5 to Stay Fabulous Over 50: Wear a Belt

Our Facebook Page

Skip to toolbar