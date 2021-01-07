10 Greatest TV Series You Should Watch During Winter 2021

Winter temperatures decrease our urge to go outside and socialize. Not to mention Lockdown!! On the other hand, we all need some moments to ourselves and simply unwind and there are quite a few ways in which you can do so without having to go out. Thankfully, there are so many amazing shows to watch during the hibernation season and entertain ourselves a little. Wintertime is filled with many long-awaited premieres that are simply irresistible. Is there something better than watching a new gripping series under a warm blanket with hot cocoa in your hand? Definitely not! It is time to finally spoil ourselves after a long day at work and join the magic world of Netflix, Disney + and HBO GO.

We’ve prepared a list of the greatest series to watch during the winter and make your evenings even more blissful.

The Lottery

This futuristic series set in a post-apocalyptic era where humanity struggles with the outcomes of an infertility pandemic might be a real shocker. As women stopped having children, the national lottery is held to decide who will be the surrogate and save humanity. Watch the series to find the lottery results and see what happens after.

The Bachelor (ABC.com)

If you are into love stories and reality shows you should definitely watch The Bachelor for a dose of entertainment and suspenseful moments. The series revolves around one bachelor who seeks the love of his life during several dates in romantic and exotic locations. Besides intimate moments this show is fulfilled with several conflicts and dramas between the competitors. The elimination process held each week minimizes the number of potential soon-to-be brides till the one and only is found.

Euphoria (HBO GO)

This American teen drama gained huge recognition internationally due to its compelling plot full of relationships, downsides of being a teenager in the US, identity issues, and drugs. It is originally based on an Israeli miniseries of the same name. The amazing shots and magical color choices really turn the scenes into a thing of beauty. Moreover, the show’s main star is Zendaya, who perfectly suits the main character’s role in representing the common issues that teenagers might face.

Tiny Pretty Thing (Netflix)

Lies, betrayal, and competition – those three words perfectly describe Tiny Little Thing. As a young ballerina named Neveah is offered to attend an elite ballet school after one of the star students mysteriously dies, she finds out more alarming truths about the classmates and her school. If you liked Black Swan, this show is a milder alternative that could suit your likings.

Big Mouth (Netflix)

Cartoons are a great way to goof around a little. Big Mouth might be a perfect option for adults to edge off and get entangled with funny stories presented in the episodes. The plot of this series revolves around the life of two teenage best friends – Nick Birch and Andrew Glouberman, living in suburban New York. This show expresses their journey through puberty, struggles with getting to know your own body, and sexual arousal. Everything is followed by a solid dose of humor and funny characters.

The Mandalorian ( Disney +)

The second season of The Mandalorian debuted in the fall of 2020. It has been available on Disney+ since December of 2020. You might have seen the Baby Yoda memes all over the internet back when the show’s first season kicked off in 2019. It is where this creature stems from! Get your popcorn ready and see what will happen in the outer reaches of the galaxy right after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order.

Bridgerton (Netflix)

If you are a fan of period dramas, this show might be the perfect pick for you. Bridgerton is already available on streaming platforms such as Netflix. Its action is set in the competitive world of Regency amongst London’s high society. Fulfilled with wealth, betrayal, and lust, the powerful Bridgerton family deals with the romantic entanglements of its members. Get your tissues ready — this might be a tear-jerker.

WandaVision (Disney +)

Based on yet another Marvel Comic, WandaVision begins with a story of superpowerful beings living their typical suburban lives, just to find out later that not everything is as real and easy as it seems. It is also worth mentioning that the events of this series have been announced to have a greater impact on the future Marvel Cinematic Universe plots, so if you’re a fan of these movies, you simply cannot miss out on WandaVision!

Our Planet (Netflix)

Our Planet is a nature and ecology documentary followed by a wander around our planet accompanied by astonishing views. While admiring the Earth’s natural beauty, you will also be able to find out more about climate change and how it impacts various creatures in different environments. This groundbreaking documentary narrated by David Attenborough can deliver eye-opening facts about human influence on nature throughout the years.

The Wire (HBO GO)

The Wire is undoubtedly one of the best crime series available on HBO GO. The plot tackles the issue of corrupt law enforcement institutions in Baltimore and drug crimes. Each season focuses on a specific area of the problem. The first one revolves around the matters in the slums while the second season centers on a working-class community submerged in drugs and the lives of crooks.

Conclusion

Now you are fully prepared to start your binge-watching adventure! Don’t hesitate to try out a new genre, maybe suddenly you will become a real fan of science fiction or reality shows. Either because of unwelcoming weather or lockdown, it is good to have a good series to watch and bust out of a bad mood or get entangled in a compelling plot. Who knows, maybe the actions presented in a movie will inspire you to make some changes in your life? Or simply help you to relax and escape from a hustle and bustle of everyday life by bringing some excitement back to your day.