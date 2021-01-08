Welcome to Fab after Fifty

New Year Challenge Day 6 to Stay Fabulous Over 50: Time to declutter!

Article by Ceri Wheeldon

new year challenge time to declutter image

“In the never-ending battle between order and chaos, clutter sides with chaos every time. Anything that you possess that does not add to your life or your happiness eventually becomes a burden.”
John Robbins,

At the start of  the original lockdown last March I had good intentions relating to decluttering my house.

After about 6 weeks I think I had probably sorted only one cupboard!

Today’s challenge is to declutter – it doesn’t have to be a major task- it can be just one room or even just a cupboard or messy drawer.

declutter your life image

I did manage to declutter my walk in wardrobe recently which was a major task. You can read my tips for wardrobe decluttering.  I was motivated to do so in preparation for putting my house on the market, I thought prospective house viewers may want to peep inside and it was overflowing – very much a ‘before’ ! My own reward was finding some ‘treasures’ that I had forgotten about – and now that its organised I can see what I have more clearly and come up with new combinations in terms of what to wear. I am a great believer in shopping in my own wardrobe before making any new purchases.

We can all hang onto things that have outlived their purpose, but realistically just how likely are we to wear something or use something if all we do is move it to a different cupboard or wardrobe? Don’t be afraid to let things go.

If you are reluctant to throw things away for sentimental reasons, can they be repurposed? In the past I have interviewed people who turned favourite dresses or children’s clothes made into bags, cushions and quilts, turned family silverware into jewellery , created mosaics from old china. The possibilities are endless with a little creativity.

what to keep when decluttering

There is such a sense of reward after a successful decluttering session. Psychologically it’s good to let go of the old to make room for the new ?

Symbolic of making a fresh start!

“If you’re brave enough to say goodbye, life will reward you with a new hello.”

Paulo Coehlo

Did you miss yesterday’s challenge?

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

